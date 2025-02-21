Utah extends offer to 2027 four-star SoCal receiver Quentin Hale
The Utah Utes have extended an offer to Quentin Hale, a talented four-star wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class.
Hale, a standout at Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, stands at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, bringing an intriguing blend of size and athleticism to the position. As the No. 11-ranked wide receiver and the 104th overall prospect nationally, he is already one of the most sought-after recruits in his class. He had a breakout game against Canyon last year, hauling in 116 yards and two touchdowns.
Hale has already amassed a double-digit number of offers from top programs, including Penn State, UCLA, Tennessee, and Oregon. His ability to impact both sides of the ball early in his career has set him apart from his peers. His background as a defensive back has helped him develop a keen understanding of route running, ball tracking, and positioning—attributes that will make him a dynamic playmaker at the next level. His football IQ and versatility have positioned him as a potential go-to option for any quarterback.
For Utah, this offer is significant, as the Utes have yet to secure a commitment in the 2027 class. Head coach Kyle Whittingham, entering his 21st season, will be looking to build a strong foundation for the future, and Hale would be an ideal centerpiece for their recruiting efforts.
With the Utes continuing to evolve offensively under Jason Beck, landing a player of Hale’s caliber would be a major step in competing with top-tier programs. As recruiting efforts intensify, Utah will need to make a strong push to convince Hale that Salt Lake City is the right place for his future. The race for his commitment will be competitive, but the Utes are officially in the mix.