How One Weekend Impacted the SEC Baseball Tournament?
The SEC’s motto is “it just means more” and for the conference’s baseball teams, their games and series will continue to grow in importance.
SEC teams have just four weekend series against one another left in the season. If the changes to the standings after last weekend are any indication, baseball fans may be in for a wild finish to the season.
Vanderbilt was the biggest winner from the weekend. Its sweep of then-No. 3 Georgia saw the Commodores go from ninth in the standings to fifth and would now have a first-round bye. Oklahoma saw itself move up in the standings and is the last team to get a first round bye.
The teams hurt the most since last week is Auburn and Alabama, who went from having first-round byes to having to play on first day of the SEC Baseball Championship tournament (against Missouri and South Carolina, though).
This weekend’s slate of games will likely see more significant changes in the SEC standings. No. 14 Oklahoma is at No. 10 Georgia, No. 9 Vanderbilt is traveling to No. 23 Ole Miss, No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 LSU will battle in Baton Rouge and No. 1 Texas hosts a team many people don’t want to play, Texas A&M.
Here's how the SEC Baseball Championship tournament bracket would look if the tournament was starting today:
2025 SEC Baseball Championship
First Round, May 20
Game 1: No. 16 Missouri vs. No. 9 Auburn
Game 2: No. 13 Florida vs. No. 12 Texas A&M
Game 3: No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Alabama
Game 4: No. 14 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Kentucky
Second Round, May 21
Game 5: Winner G1 vs. No. 8 Oklahoma
Game 6: Winner G2 vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt
Game 7: Winner G3 vs. No. 7 Ole Miss
Game 8: Winner G4 vs. No. 6 Georgia
Quarterfinals, May 22-23
Game 9: Winner G5 vs. No. 1 Texas
Game 10: Winner G6 vs. No. 4 Tennessee
Game 11: Winner G7 vs. No. 2 Arkansas
Game 12: Winner G8 vs. No. 3 LSU
Semifinals, May 24
Game 13: Winner G10 vs Winner G9
Game 14: Winner G12 vs. Winner G11
Finals, May 25
Game 15: Winner G14 vs. Winner G13
Current SEC Standings
- Texas (16-2)
- Arkansas (13-5)
- LSU (12-6)
- Tennessee (2-6)
- Vanderbilt (11-7)
- Georgia (10-8)
- Ole Miss (10-8)
- Oklahoma (10-8)
- Auburn (9-9)
- Alabama (9-9)
- Kentucky (8-10)
- Texas A&M (8-10)
- Florida (6-12)
- Mississippi State (6-12)
- South Carolina (4-14)
- Missouri (0-18)