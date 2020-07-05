CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Former Commodore David Price Announces he Will Sit Out MLB Season

Greg Arias

Former Vanderbilt star David Price will not play for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 because of health concerns in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. 

Price announced through his Twitter account on Saturday afternoon as people around the nation celebrated the 4th of July holiday.  

Price's statement reads as follows.

"Dear Dodgers Nation,

"After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family's health for me to not play this season. "I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I'm sorry I won't be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year."

Stay safe, be well, and be kind. And Go Dodgers.

Love, David Price."

The five-time All-Star was traded to the Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox in February, along with Mookie Betts, who, like Price, also hails from the Middle Tennessee area. 

Price made headlines in May when he announced he would donate $1,000 to every minor leaguer in Los Angeles' system for June during the COVID-19 crisis. 

The No.1 overall selection in the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft, Price, who stared at Vanderbilt, was selected by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He has made stops with the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox. In 2018, he was part of the Red Sox World Series championship team.

Price joins a list of players sitting out the season that including Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross, Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond and Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Projecting Vanderbilt Football 2020: Offense

As the season (hopefully) moves closer, we take our first look at the Commodore's overall outlook for 2020, including projection.

Greg Arias

Exclusive: Charles Wright Releases Statement

Former Vanderbilt football player Charles Wright has issued an exclusive statement to Commodore Country.

Greg Arias

by

BMOC

Family of Former Vanderbilt Football Player Charles Wright Break Silence

The family of former Vanderbilt football player Charles Wright, have broken their silence, releasing a statement to various media outlets on Thursday.

Greg Arias

by

Greg Arias

Schedule Changes, More Cancellations for College Football Could Start Soon

While this is purely speculation, current happenings suggest it could come true soon.

Greg Arias

Kopp "Interested" in Vanderbilt Football, Despite No Official Offer Yet

Maddox Kopp isn't a household name in the world of college football recruiting, but he's not done yet either.

Greg Arias

The Changing World of College Football as Labor Unions Become Possible

While there has been no official mention of such things around the Southeastern Conference, changes in college athletics seem inevitable.

Greg Arias

A Look at Vanderbilt in the Forde Realignment Word

For those who have followed Pat Forde's realignment work this week, we now take a deeper look into what the fictional conference would look like for Vanderbilt.

Greg Arias

Elite 11 Quarterback Participant Getting Commodores Attention

Some might not know it, but the Elite 11 quarterback competition is taking place this week in Nashville.

Greg Arias

Former Commodores Headed to MLB’s Spring Training 2.0

Vanderbilt sending 16 former student-athletes to spring training reboot

Vanderbilt University

Sports Illustrated Daily Cover Looks at Home Field Advantage

Home field advantage is a real thing, but it could be gone this season if fans aren't allowed inside college football stadiums, and could possibly impact officiating.

Greg Arias