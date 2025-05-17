Game Preview: Kentucky at No. 9 Vanderbilt (Game Three)
No. 9 Vanderbilt certainly knows how to put on an entertaining show.
The Commodores’ last three wins at home have all come on walk-off home runs and no team has more confidence in the ninth inning trailing on the scoreboard. Home field advantage will be important for Vanderbilt in the postseason and its practically guaranteed a NCAA Regional will be held in Nashville. The Commodores are also close to a top eight seed, which would allow them to host a Super Regional, too.
Perhaps more importantly, Vanderbilt is nearing a double-bye in the SEC Tournament next week. The Commodores are currently fourth in the standings and could have clinched it before taking the field.
If No. 10 Georgia loses to Texas A&M, the Commodores will have clinched the double-bye and the Bulldogs and Aggies started play at 11 a.m. If the Bulldogs win, then Vanderbilt would need win itself or an LSU win against South Carolina. There is also a way for the Commodores to be as high as the No. 2 seed, but that would require No. 8 Arkansas to lose to No. 17 Tennessee.
There’s a lot to play for on the final day of the regular season. Here’s everything to know about Saturday’s regular season finale between the Commodores and Wildcats.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Rustan Rigdon, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, DH
Kentucky Wildcats Starting Lineup
- Tyler Bell, SS
- Luke Lawrence, 2B
- Cole Hage, LF
- James McCoy, RF
- Patrck Herrera, 3B
- Carson Hansen, CF
- Kyuss Gargett, DH
- Hudson Brown, 1B
- Devin Burkes, C
Pitching Matchup
LHP Ben Cleaver (6-3, 3.30 ERA, 71 IP, 79 SO, 26 BB, 26 ER, .183 b/avg.) vs. RHP Cody Bowker (2-4, 4.76 ERA, 58.2 IP, 78 SO, 26 BB, 31 ER, .220 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Vanderbilt
Out
RHP Hudson Barton
Kentucky
Out
INF Ethan Hindle
OF Will Marcy
LHP Cole Hentschel
C/UT Ryan Schwartz
RHP Robert Hogan
Weather Forecast
We’ve seen a lot of home runs already and the wind today will help continue that trend. AccuWeather’s forecast has winds at 16 mph and gusts up to 27 mph. It’ll be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the mid-80s at game time.
How to Watch: Kentucky at No. 9 Vanderbilt
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats