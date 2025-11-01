How Arch Manning Fared in Texas’s Narrow Win Over Vanderbilt
If you've been paying attention to highly-touted sophomore quarterback Arch Manning and Texas this season, you've witnessed the highest of highs and lowest of lows. On Saturday, Manning may have raised his bar to a new level.
The much-maligned QB completed 25-of-33 passes for 328 passing yards and three touchdown passes, adding four yards rushing on the ground in the No. 20 Longhorns‘ 34–31 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt.
But the numbers, as good as they are, don't tell the full story. Let's take a deeper dive into Manning‘s performance.
How Arch Manning performed vs. Vanderbilt
Just like last week against Mississippi State, Manning started off the game with a bang. On the Longhorns‘ first play from scrimmage, the Texas signal-caller completed a short swing pass to wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who proceeded to speed past the Vanderbilt defense for a 75-yard touchdown.
But Manning was just getting started. On the Longhorns' second drive of the game, coach Steve Sarkisian dialed up a solid blend of run and pass plays, during which Manning really got into a rhythm. Working out of the no-huddle, Manning completed all six passes on the drive, including a six-yard strike to running back CJ Baxter after rolling out to his right.
A confident Manning continued to sling the ball in the second quarter, completing three more passes and authoring a 68-yard drive that culminated in another Longhorns touchdown. Manning would go on to throw one more touchdown pass—a six-yarder to Emmett Mosley V in the third quarter. Unfortunately for Manning, arguably his best throw of the day—a beautifully-lofted, 33-yard deep ball to Mosley in the end zone amidst a collapsing pocket—was ruled incomplete when Mosley couldn't haul in the pass, robbing Manning of potentially his fourth score of the day.
But overall it was arguably Manning's best performance of the season.
How Manning showed improvement
Aside from winning the game, a QB's main job description is putting points on the board. On both fronts, Manning excelled Saturday. Of the Longhorns‘ eight drives that didn't involve kneeldowns, six of them resulted in points. Manning and the Longhorns, who have had trouble stringing together consistent drives at times this season, had no such trouble.
Manning and Texas were 7-for-11 on third downs and didn't turn the ball over once, another bugaboo for the Longhorns this season. Manning was able to get into a rhythm in the short areas of the field, getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers with space to roam. Then, thanks to the Texas running game, Manning at times was able to look down the field for plays in the intermediate areas.
Has Manning turned the corner?
It sure seems like it. In his last two games combined, Manning has thrown for 674 yards and accounted for seven total touchdowns. Moreover, he's simply looked to be a more confident player, and that alone could prove to be all the difference for Texas in its push for the College Football Playoff.
