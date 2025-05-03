Game Preview: No. 18 Alabama at No. 15 Vanderbilt, Game Time Postponed
BREAKING: Due to rain at Hawkins Field, Saturday's game between Vanderbilt and Alabama has been pushed back to 3 p.m. This story will be updated with more details as they become available.
Upon further review, it isn’t fair to say the Vanderbilt offense we saw was the one we saw two weekends ago Georgia. It was better.
In the first game of the Commodores’ huge series sweep against then-No. 3 Georgia, the Commodores (33-13, 13-9 SEC) had three runs on seven hits, drew only two walks and struck out 10 times.
In Friday night’s 12-2 win against No. 18 Alabama (35-11, 12-10 SEC), the Commodores tallied 16 hits, three walks and eight strikeouts. What really makes it better is that all but one Vanderbilt starter recorded a hit against the Crimson Tide. The one starter who didn’t, Mike Mancini, drew a bases-loaded walk to give Vanderbilt the run-rule victory.
Now, will Vanderbilt fans see this offensive performance continue in Saturday’s second game? We’ll find out soon enough.
The Commodores may have to do it without one of their normal starters. Braden Holcomb was listed as a game time decision for Saturday's game. Holcomb was 1-for-4 in Friday's game with an RBI double.
Here’s everything to know about Vanderbilt and Alabama’s second game at Hawkins Field, including starting lineups, injury updates, weather forecast (yes, storms are in the forecast again) and tv listings.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
TBA
Alabama Crimson Tide Starting Lineup
TBA
Pitching Matchup
RHP Riley Quick (6-2, 3.54 ERA, 40.2 IP, 41 SO, 15 BB, 16 ER, .247 b/avg.) vs. RHP Cody Bowker (2-3, 4.50 ERA, 50 IP, 67 SO, 22 BB, 25 ER, .217 b/avg.)
Injury Report
Vanderbilt
Game Time Decision
INF Braden Holcomb
Out
UTIL Jacob Humphrey
RHP Hudson Barton
Weather Forecast
The thunderstorms will likely be gone by gametime and there’s even some sunshine in the forecast for Saturday afternoon. The Nashville area did see plenty of rain and storms in the morning hours, though. Temperatures will be in the low 60s at first pitch and will rise slightly as the sun, but that may not last longer than a couple hours. There’s a 69 percent chance of thunderstorms beginning at 5 p.m.
How to Watch
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats