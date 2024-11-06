Two Vanderbilt Commodores Defensive Backs Named to SEC TOTW
The Vanderbilt Commodores enjoyed a 17-7 victory over the Auburn Tigers this past weekend and did it off the backs of some impactful defensive performances.
Unsurprisingly, in a game where the opponent scored just seven points, the defense is what carried the Commodores across the finish line.
Two defenders in particular received national acclaim for their performances. Pro Football Focus released their SEC Team of the Week nominations and they included two Vanderbilt defensive backs.
CB Martel Hight
Hight was an early win of this coaching staff having come in as a three-star cornerback. By the end of his freshman season, he was already a major contributor on the defense.
He was as good as ever against the Tigers, shining in every facet.
The sophomore was targeted twice in coverage with no catches allowed, including one pass breakup. He picked up three tackles with two stops in the run game and a tackle for a loss. He even had a nice return on special teams taking his one punt back 39 yards.
It was his best game in weeks as he had allowed at least two catches in six straight games. He's been a solid young cornerback over the start of his career, but nights like this one give a lot of hope for his future.
The Georgia native has been one of the best punt returners in the SEC along with playing solid against the run and improving in coverage. If he continues to follow the current trends, he could easily be an All-SEC cornerback by his senior season.
S CJ Taylor
Taylor is another homegrown talent, having played the last four seasons out of high school with the Commodores. He was a three-star safety and not considered to be one of the best talents in Tennessee.
He has since blossomed into being a star on the defense. His skillset has become pretty well rounded over the last couple of years.
The senior was active against Auburn as he picked up seven tackles and a very important forced fumble to seal the game.
His season totals are on a pace for this to be his best year yet. It is the one that has let him focus on being a free safety rather than in the box and in the slot for a majority of games.
The Tennessee native has done well in coverage avoiding any truly awful performances this year. He has allowed six or less yards in five games and has not given up more than 30 in a game.