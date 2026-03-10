Mikayla Blakes Added to Prestigious Award Ballot: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball star guard Milkayla Blakes’ season is continuing to be justified with post-regular season honors.

Monday morning, Blakes was officially named as one of the 15 players that will be on the ballot for the 2026 Wooden Award for women’s college basketball With her name on the ballot, Blakes is also eligible for Wooden All-America Team and the Wooden Award Trophy. The award is given to the most outstanding player in women’s college basketball

Blakes has been a standout player for Vanderbilt all season long. The sophomore averaged 30 points per game in conference play this season and 27 points per game along with 4.4 assists and 2.9 steals this season.

Blakes is also a finalist for the Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Shooting Guard of the Year. Blakes has set the school record for most SEC Player of the Week Awards with six of them this season.

Blakes led Vanderbilt to a school-record 27 wins with a 27-3 record during the regular season and the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament. Though the Commodores were upset by No. 7 Ole Miss in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament, they are still primed to be a host spot for the first two rounds in the NCAA Tournament.

Vanderbilt now waits for Sunday evening to see which three teams will travel to Nashville for the start of the NCAA Tournament.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

179 days

The Anchor: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Vanderbilt men’s golf senior Wells Williams was named to the 2026 Haskins Award Watch List. The award is the most sought after award in college golf and is nicknamed the “Heisman of Golf.”

Former Vanderbilt baseball player Enrique Bradfield Jr. had himself a day Sunday night at the World Baseball Classic. Bradfield Jr. went 3-for-4 with three singles, an RBI, a hit by pitch and two stolen bases as he helped Team Panama defeat Team Canada.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball has the fifth-best odds to win the SEC Tournament, per Bet MGM.

Monday’s Commodores Results

There were no games played Monday.

Tuesday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt baseball vs. Indiana State, 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“[Memorial Gymnasium] was and still is very special. It is a wonderful facility. I love the crowd being so involved. The real beauty to me at Vanderbilt is it’s a university that puts a real emphasis on athletics, but understands the true nature of the university and that’s an education.” C.M. Newton

We’ll Leave You With This…

AK was locked in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/zlGHvYMy7U — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) March 8, 2026

Check Us Out On:

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: