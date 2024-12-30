Elite 2026 Four-Star Edge Rusher Is Seriously Considering Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt is still looking to make some noise in the transfer portal this cycle, but they are also turning their attention to the 2026 recruiting class as they look to go after some of their top targets.
High school players have been put on the back burner the past two years with Clark Lea believing adding established transfers or those with high ceilings looking for new opportunities will better help them compete.
And after what the Commodores accomplished this season, it's hard to argue with him.
But, they can't just ignore the program-building aspect of development, especially if Lea is going to create something sustainable on an annual basis in Nashville.
Someone high on Vanderbilt's list of prospects in the 2026 class is elite edge rusher Trenton Henderson, a four-star recruit from the state of Florida who is listed fourth at his position and No. 29 overall by On3's Industry Ranking.
At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, he already has the frame that suggests he could be an impact player at the collegiate level, and with so many programs around the country interested in him, it's going to be a tough process for the Commodores to win.
However, it sounds like Henderson is considering Vanderbilt at this point in time.
"He's pretty much still open as far as his recruiting process. He hasn't seen certain school. He does want to get back to a couple schools he has visited. He wants to get back up there to Auburn, the Gators, Florida State, Tennessee, Vandy. He wants to get up there and keep building relationships with those schools and figure out where home is going to be," his father, Timothy, told Steve Wiltfong of On3.
Getting Henderson on campus in February was a huge step in the right direction for the Commodores, and with him and his family interested in returning, that is a great sign.
This will be something to monitor heading into the new year.
Vanderbilt hasn't been as aggressive going after high school players recently, but that means they also can allocate more of their resources to the prospects they want to land.
Henderson certainly falls into that category.