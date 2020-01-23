Former Commodores, Current Patriot Player Arrested for Drug Possession

Joejuan Williams is being held in the Cumberland County jail, charged with drug possession of an unnamed substance, prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia after he was stopped for speeding on Interstate 40 near Crossville, Tn. on January 17th by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The former Commodores standout and current New England Patriots cornerback was selected by the Patriots with the 45th overall pick in the 2019 draft held in Nashville, Williams home town.

Williams signed a four-year, $6.6 million contract with a base salary of $495,000 this past season. His deal included $4.1 million in guaranteed money. “I'm going to sacrifice now for me to be happy later,” Williams told reporters after signing his contract.

If found guilty, Williams will most likely face discipline from the NFL for violating the league’s collectively bargained policy and program covering substances of abuse. He could also face issues with the Patriots organization including being released or having his contract voided.

There has been no official statement from the Patriots organization at the time of this report.

