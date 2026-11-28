NASHVILLE — The final ride of Vanderbilt football’s 2026 season has arrived.

The Commodores host their in-state rival No. 5 Tennessee in hopes that they can play somewhat of a spoiler to the Volunteers’ hopes for the College Football Playoff. Perhaps Tennessee may not fall all the way out of the bracket with a loss, but Vanderbilt can make sure that the Volunteers do not get to host a playoff game.

Vanderbilt won last season’s matchup in Knoxville, beating Tennessee 45-24. A lot has changed since then, especially for the Commodores. Vanderbilt has had a frustrating season, but are looking to go into the offseason on the right foot and send its veterans out the right way.

Vanderbilt and Tennessee are scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Here is everything you need to know before today’s game.

Latest Injury News from No. 5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates.

– The biggest piece of injury news for Vanderbilt is the status of offensive lineman Clinton Azubuike. Azubuike is listed as “questionable” for this weekend’s game with an ankle injury. Azubuike’s ankle was rolled up last week at Florida.

– Vanderbilt will be without cornerback Cobey Sellers, backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz, EDGE Edwin Kolenge, linebacker Josiah Broxton, running back Evan Hampton, linebacker Daniel Vollmer Jr., offensive lineman Gunner Givens and defensive lineman Aaron Bryant.

No. 5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt Game Information

How to Watch

Who: No. 5 Tennessee (9-2) vs. Vanderbilt (4-7)

When: Saturday Nov. 28, 6 p.m. CT

Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN

Series History: Tennessee leads the all-time series 79-34-5.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt lost a close game on the road to Florida by a score of 34-27.

Last time out, Tennessee: Tennessee took care of business at home, beating LSU 27-13.

Weather: Not a bad day for late November football. Forecast projects a temperature of 54 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, but dipping into the upper 40s by the end of the game. It will be chilly, but no precipitation is in the forecast.

Betting Odds for No. 5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Spread: Tennessee -13.5 points

Over/Under: 43.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Things You Need to Know for No. 5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Going into this final week of the regular season, Clark Lea knew the reality his team is currently living. There are feelings of frustration with how the season has gone, but he also feels good about keeping his team locked in. Read Graham Baakko’s story on why .

Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard was dropped from his dream school, Florida State. Yet, he has created a path for himself and made a name for himself at Vanderbilt. In a Vandy On SI exclusive, read Graham Baakko’s feature on Heard.

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Vanderbilt freshman safety Mason Lewis has started all but two games for Vanderbilt at the STAR position. The young defender is the son of 2004 Pro Bowl NFL safety Michael Lewis. In a Vandy On SI exclusive, read Graham Baakko’s feature on how Lewis’ upbringing has made him the player he is today.

Vanderbilt Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB: Jared Curtis, Whit Muschamp or Jack Elliott

RB: Sedrick Alexander or MK Young, Jamezell Lassiter, Evan Hampton

X Receiver: Junior Sherrill, Brycen Coleman, Joseph McVay

Y Receiver: Ja’Cory Thomas, Martel Hight

Z Receiver: Tristen Brown, Cole Adams, Claiborne Richards

Tight End: Cole Spence, Gabe Fisher, Maurice Veney

Tight End: Jayvontay Conner, Walter Taylor

Quick Tackle: Clinton Azubuike, Beau Johnson

Quick Guard: Cade McConnell, Kevo Wesley, Ted Gregoire

Center: Lyndon Cooper, Keegan Wechsler

Strong Guard: Mitchell Smith, Orion Irving, Micah DeBose

Strong Tackle: CJ Williams, Beau Johnson

DEFENSE

EDGE: Brian Allen Jr., Khalil Poteat, Hayden Bray

Defensive Tackle: Issa Ouattara, Bradley Mann or Jaylon Stone

Defensive Tackle: Talan Carter, Glenn Seabrooks III, Mike Diatta

Razor: Miles Capers, Mason Carter, Jake Stanish

Linebacker: Nick Rinaldi, Bryce Cowan, Jamison Curtis

Linebacker: Bryan Longwell, Bryce Cowan, Austin Howard

STAR: Mason Lewis, Carson Lawrence, Jailen Ruth

Cornerback: Davin Chandler, Dontae Carter, Jaylin Lackey

Cornerback: Jordan Matthews, Cayden Daniels, Cobey Sellers

Safety: Ricardo Jones, Jalen Gilbert

Safety: CJ Heard, Jalen Gilbert, Vanzale Hinton

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