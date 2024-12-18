Vanderbilt Commodores Land Texas Defensive Lineman Transfer Aaron Bryant
All eyes are on the transfer portal for Vanderbilt as they continue to get ready for their showdown against Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl.
So far, Clark Lea and his staff have done a good job of plucking talent.
While they were dealt a blow when star offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen entered his name into the portal and transferred to Florida State, the Commodores have been able to answer by bringing in some players at positions of need, including a lineman of their own in Gunner Givens.
The trenches are where Vanderbilt needs to improve, and that seems to be a clear area they are targeting.
After bringing in Keanu Koht to be an edge rusher, the Commodores struck on the defensive line again, earning a commitment from Texas defensive line transfer Aaron Bryant.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class when he enrolled at Texas, but he's been seldomly used during his time in Austin.
Bryant only has two total tackles to his name across 13 games played, one of the reasons why he wanted a new opportunity with two years of eligibility remaining.
Vanderbilt will certainly provide that for him.
The Commodores need size on the interior and players who can stop the run, so if Bryant can showcase that during spring camp and preseason work heading into the next campaign, he'll certainly find himself on the field more often than he did with Texas.
Still, he may only have a role as a reserve.
Vanderbilt is expecting to return starters Yilanan Ouattara and De'Marion Thomas alongside top backup Glenn Seabrooks III and Zaylin Wood, who missed the majority of the season with an injury.
This is probably the best the depth chart at this position has looked for the Commodores under Lea, which is a great sign for their chances to compete next year.