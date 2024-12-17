Vanderbilt Commodores Predicted To Lose Birmingham Bowl Against Georgia Tech
The Birmingham Bowl hasn’t provided college football fans with many memorable moments, but that could change this year with the Vanderbilt Commodores set to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
It is one of the more highly anticipated games of bowl season - not including the College Football Playoff - since two of the more pleasant surprises of the year have been pitted against each other.
Clark Lea deserves a lot of credit for overhauling a Commodores program that won only three games in the SEC from 2019-2023. This campaign alone they won three times in conference play, including the upset of the year over the then-No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
With a 6-6 record entering the Birmingham Bowl, they have a chance to finish over .500 for the first time since 2013.
Already with seven victories for the second time in as many years, Brent Key has got Georgia Tech on the right track. Their wild loss to the Georgia Bulldogs during rivalry week capped off what was a solid regular season.
The players to watch in this game is the starting quarterback for their respective teams; Diego Pavia for Vanderbilt and Haynes King for the Yellow Jackets.
This is one of the best matchups fans will get in bowl season at the position, as both are dynamic playmakers with their arms and legs.
“... Both offenses reliant on their quarterbacks—Haynes King has had 42% of Tech’s runs and passes, with freshman backup Aaron Philo also in heavy use when he’s in the game. But Pavia has been just about the whole show for Vandy, with 62.9% of the team’s runs and passes,” wrote Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated.
Given the current landscape of college football, with the transfer portal ruining the depth chart for some schools, it will be refreshing to see two teams going out there trying to win and cap off the year on a positive note.
Both programs have a lot to play for, as their respective head coaches are doing a good job of getting things on track.
Who will come out ahead in this matchup?
Forde shared predictions and is expecting a very competitive game.
Bad news for Commodores fans, though, as the college football expert believes the Yellow Jackets are going to come out on top.
He has predicted that Vanderbilt will be defeated in a hotly contested game, 25-21, resulting in their 11th consecutive losing season.