Vanderbilt Football at No. 24 Florida: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates, TV Information
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NASHVILLE — It is do or die today for Vanderbilt football.
The Commodores currently hold a 4-6 record with two games to go before the end of the regular season. Vanderbilt must win both of the final two games to become eligible for a bowl game and earn a 13th game.
The mission to do that begins today when Vanderbilt travels to Gainesville to play the Florida Gators in search of its second consecutive road victory. Two weeks ago, it went to Mississippi State and won 25-23. Today presents a different challenge.
Vanderbilt knows its sense of urgency has to be at the highest it has been this fall. If it is not, then it could be eliminated from bowl contention before rivalry week next week. Vanderbilt and Florida are scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.
Here is everything you need to know before today’s game.
Latest Injury News from Vanderbilt at No. 24 Florida
If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates.
– The biggest news from this week’s injury report is the status of EDGE Miles Capers. Capers was listed as probable in the middle of the week dealing with stingers. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said Thursday that Capers has been doing okay overall and leaning on the side of precaution in practice.
– Vanderbilt will also be without cornerback Cobey Sellers and continue to be without offensive lineman Ted Gregoire, linebacker Daniel Vollmer Jr. and backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz. The Commodores do not have EDGE Edwin Kolenge, linebacker Josiah Broxton, running back Evan Hampton, offensive lineman Gunner Givens and defensive lineman Aaron Bryant due to season-ending injuries.
Vanderbilt at No. 24 Florida Game Information
How to Watch
Who: Vanderbilt (4-6) vs. No. 24 Florida (6-4)
When: Saturday Nov. 21, 11 a.m. CT
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
TV: SEC Network
Series History: Florida leads the all-time series 44-11-2.
Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt took its sixth loss of the season, dropping to No. 3 Alabama at home 21-6.
Last time out, Florida: Florida got a big win on the road to become bowl eligible, beating No. 11 Kentucky 21-14.
Weather: It should be a nice day for late November football. There is a 20% chance of rain at kickoff that continues to decrease in probability the rest of the day. Kickoff temperature is forecast to be 72 degrees that stays constant throughout the game.
Betting Odds for Vanderbilt at No. 24 Florida
Spread: Florida -13.5 points
Over/Under: 45.5 points
Source: FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Things You Need to Know for Vanderbilt at No. 24 Florida
Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill will have the option this offseason to come back for a fifth year or go to the NFL Draft. He was asked this week if he has given any thought to what he may do after this season concludes. Read Joey Dwyer’s story on what Sherrill said.
In a Vandy On SI exclusive, Clark Lea talked about naming his newborn child after Miles Capers. Read Joey Dwyer’s story on why he named his newborn after a player the Lea calls family.
Vanderbilt freshman STAR Mason Lewis expected to make a name for himself in his first season. He, too, was asked about his future role with the program this week. Read Graham Baakko’s story on what Lewis said.
Vanderbilt Depth Chart
OFFENSE
QB: Jared Curtis, Whit Muschamp or Jack Elliott
RB: Sedrick Alexander or MK Young, Jamezell Lassiter, Evan Hampton
X Receiver: Junior Sherrill, Brycen Coleman, Joseph McVay
Y Receiver: Ja’Cory Thomas, Martel Hight
Z Receiver: Tristen Brown, Cole Adams, Claiborne Richards
Tight End: Cole Spence, Gabe Fisher, Maurice Veney
Tight End: Jayvontay Conner, Walter Taylor
Quick Tackle: Clinton Azubuike, Beau Johnson
Quick Guard: Cade McConnell, Kevo Wesley, Ted Gregoire
Center: Lyndon Cooper, Keegan Wechsler
Strong Guard: Mitchell Smith, Orion Irving, Micah DeBose
Strong Tackle: CJ Williams, Beau Johnson
DEFENSE
EDGE: Brian Allen Jr., Khalil Poteat, Hayden Bray
Defensive Tackle: Issa Ouattara, Bradley Mann or Jaylon Stone
Defensive Tackle: Talan Carter, Glenn Seabrooks III, Mike Diatta
Razor: Miles Capers, Mason Carter, Jake Stanish
Linebacker: Nick Rinaldi, Bryce Cowan, Jamison Curtis
Linebacker: Bryan Longwell, Bryce Cowan, Austin Howard
STAR: Mason Lewis, Carson Lawrence, Jailen Ruth
Cornerback: Davin Chandler, Dontae Carter, Jaylin Lackey
Cornerback: Jordan Matthews, Cayden Daniels, Cobey Sellers
Safety: Ricardo Jones, Jalen Gilbert
Safety: CJ Heard, Jalen Gilbert, Vanzale Hinton
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Graham Baakko is a writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI, primarily covering football, basketball and baseball. Graham is a recent graduate from the University of Alabama, where he wrote for The Crimson White, WVUA-FM, WVUA 23 as he covered a variety of Crimson Tide sports. He also covered South Carolina athletics as a sportswriting intern for GamecockCentral.Follow GrahamBaakko