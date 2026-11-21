NASHVILLE — It is do or die today for Vanderbilt football.

The Commodores currently hold a 4-6 record with two games to go before the end of the regular season. Vanderbilt must win both of the final two games to become eligible for a bowl game and earn a 13th game.

The mission to do that begins today when Vanderbilt travels to Gainesville to play the Florida Gators in search of its second consecutive road victory. Two weeks ago, it went to Mississippi State and won 25-23. Today presents a different challenge.

Vanderbilt knows its sense of urgency has to be at the highest it has been this fall. If it is not, then it could be eliminated from bowl contention before rivalry week next week. Vanderbilt and Florida are scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

Here is everything you need to know before today’s game.

Latest Injury News from Vanderbilt at No. 24 Florida

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates.

– The biggest news from this week’s injury report is the status of EDGE Miles Capers. Capers was listed as probable in the middle of the week dealing with stingers. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said Thursday that Capers has been doing okay overall and leaning on the side of precaution in practice.

– Vanderbilt will also be without cornerback Cobey Sellers and continue to be without offensive lineman Ted Gregoire, linebacker Daniel Vollmer Jr. and backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz. The Commodores do not have EDGE Edwin Kolenge, linebacker Josiah Broxton, running back Evan Hampton, offensive lineman Gunner Givens and defensive lineman Aaron Bryant due to season-ending injuries.

Vanderbilt at No. 24 Florida Game Information

How to Watch

Who: Vanderbilt (4-6) vs. No. 24 Florida (6-4)

When: Saturday Nov. 21, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

TV: SEC Network

Series History: Florida leads the all-time series 44-11-2.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt took its sixth loss of the season, dropping to No. 3 Alabama at home 21-6.

Last time out, Florida: Florida got a big win on the road to become bowl eligible, beating No. 11 Kentucky 21-14.

Weather: It should be a nice day for late November football. There is a 20% chance of rain at kickoff that continues to decrease in probability the rest of the day. Kickoff temperature is forecast to be 72 degrees that stays constant throughout the game.

Betting Odds for Vanderbilt at No. 24 Florida

Spread: Florida -13.5 points

Over/Under: 45.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Things You Need to Know for Vanderbilt at No. 24 Florida

Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill will have the option this offseason to come back for a fifth year or go to the NFL Draft. He was asked this week if he has given any thought to what he may do after this season concludes. Read Joey Dwyer’s story on what Sherrill said.

In a Vandy On SI exclusive, Clark Lea talked about naming his newborn child after Miles Capers. Read Joey Dwyer’s story on why he named his newborn after a player the Lea calls family.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Vanderbilt freshman STAR Mason Lewis expected to make a name for himself in his first season. He, too, was asked about his future role with the program this week. Read Graham Baakko’s story on what Lewis said .

Vanderbilt Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB: Jared Curtis, Whit Muschamp or Jack Elliott

RB: Sedrick Alexander or MK Young, Jamezell Lassiter, Evan Hampton

X Receiver: Junior Sherrill, Brycen Coleman, Joseph McVay

Y Receiver: Ja’Cory Thomas, Martel Hight

Z Receiver: Tristen Brown, Cole Adams, Claiborne Richards

Tight End: Cole Spence, Gabe Fisher, Maurice Veney

Tight End: Jayvontay Conner, Walter Taylor

Quick Tackle: Clinton Azubuike, Beau Johnson

Quick Guard: Cade McConnell, Kevo Wesley, Ted Gregoire

Center: Lyndon Cooper, Keegan Wechsler

Strong Guard: Mitchell Smith, Orion Irving, Micah DeBose

Strong Tackle: CJ Williams, Beau Johnson

DEFENSE

EDGE: Brian Allen Jr., Khalil Poteat, Hayden Bray

Defensive Tackle: Issa Ouattara, Bradley Mann or Jaylon Stone

Defensive Tackle: Talan Carter, Glenn Seabrooks III, Mike Diatta

Razor: Miles Capers, Mason Carter, Jake Stanish

Linebacker: Nick Rinaldi, Bryce Cowan, Jamison Curtis

Linebacker: Bryan Longwell, Bryce Cowan, Austin Howard

STAR: Mason Lewis, Carson Lawrence, Jailen Ruth

Cornerback: Davin Chandler, Dontae Carter, Jaylin Lackey

Cornerback: Jordan Matthews, Cayden Daniels, Cobey Sellers

Safety: Ricardo Jones, Jalen Gilbert

Safety: CJ Heard, Jalen Gilbert, Vanzale Hinton

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