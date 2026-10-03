Vanderbilt Football Suffers Second Consecutive Loss, Drops to No. 2 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Vanderbilt football lost its second straight game Saturday against No. 2 Georgia, losing the game by a score of 38-14.

Vanderbilt started the game on the wrong foot from the beginning. It was unable to take advantage of a Georgia pass interference penalty and the Bulldogs were able to take their first possession 80 yards to the end zone to take an early 7-0 lead.

Vanderbilt did not go quietly. The Commodores answered Georgia’s first score with a score of their own. Vanderbilt backup quarterback – who started in place of an injured Jared Curtis – found wide receiver Junior Sherrill wide open down the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown to tie the game.

Georgia started to create some separation shortly after. The Bulldogs went on a three-play, 75-yard touchdown drive and a 60-yard touchdown drive to take a 21-7 lead. It looked as if Vanderbilt was going to start fading out of the game, but it did not.

With 30 seconds to go before halftime, Vanderbilt completed a 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by Sedrick Alexander to cut the deficit back down to 21-14 going into the locker room.

Vanderbilt stayed in the fight and gave a valiant effort. Berlowitz certainly deserved the credit for that. But it was only so long until Georgia decided to run away with the game.

Georgia ended up taking the fight to Vanderbilt in the second half, going on a touchdown drive in almost seven minutes to begin the third quarter. Vanderbilt had its chance to cut the lead back to a one-score game. The Commodores thought it completed a pass deep in Georgia territory on a fourth down, but the catch was eventually reversed.

That moment felt like the game. Georgia took advantage of the missed Vanderbilt opportunity and made a field goal to go up 31-14 and push Vanderbilt away.

The Commodores fought and showed some growth, it just got overwhelmed in the end. The final icing on the cake was Georgia adding another touchdown drive to go up 24 points with six minutes left in the game.

Vanderbilt will look to get back on track next week as it returns home. However, it will not be easy. The Commodores take on No. 9 Ole Miss in their SEC home opener. Kickoff next week is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

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