Justine Pissott Takes Step Forward In WNBA Career That Vanderbilt Players Rarely Have In Recent Memory

NASHVILLE—Former Vanderbilt women’s basketball wing Justine Pissott has been signed by the Las Vegas Aces, per multiple reports. The Aces tendered an offer sheet to Pissott–who was a developmental forward for the Indiana Fever. The Fever did not match the offer.

Pissott is one of three players from the 2025-26 Vanderbilt team to get an opportunity with a WNBA team, but appears to have the best path to a consistent role in the WNBA. Former Vanderbilt forward Sacha Washington signed a training camp contract with the Atlanta dream while Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda signed with the Golden State Valkyries earlier in the offseason.

It appears as if Pissott’s catch-and-shoot ability and standout positional size have made her appealing to teams across the WNBA in recent months, though. Pissott is among the best shooters to come through Vanderbilt's program in recent memory and had a unique confidence that allowed her to keep taking shots even in the midst of difficult stretches. Pissott was also a winner more than just about any player in recent Vanderbilt memory. She started her career at Tennessee, but made a home at Vanderbilt.

The Fever considered opening up the roster spot for her, but couldn’t justify it. As a result, she’s moving on.

"I think (it was) just not having, really, the feeling that we had the ability to open up the roster spot," Fever coach Stephanie White said. "I think that's the great thing about these development spots, and the challenging thing about these development spots, is that you have opportunities to develop players, then when they get an ability to get a standard contract ... this is what it's meant for. To continue to advance opportunity for the players, and to continue to keep them ready for when their opportunity presents itself."

Pissott played one preseason game with the Fever and scored 8 points on 2-of-3 shooting from behind the arc in a 109-91 victory over the New York Liberty. While at Vanderbilt, Pissott and Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph led the Commodores to a 74-26 record and three NCAA Tournament appearances. Pisott averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and led Vanderbilt to the Sweet 16 in her final season on West End.

Now, she’s got a chance to become the program’s most established pro in recent memory.

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