Vanderbilt's Sophia Webster Earns SEC Freshman of the Week: The Anchor, April 3, 2025

Sophia Webster
Sophia Webster / @VandyWTennis on Twitte

Vanderbilt women's tennis had a strong week resulting in victories over No. 6 LSU and Ole Miss as the team moves to 15-4 on the season. Commodores freshman Sophia Webster was honored as SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for her efforts.

Webster took down LSU's Kenna Erickson 5-2 and Ole Miss's Rachel Krzyzak 6-2. She's now 7-3 in her last 10 singles matches working out of the No. 5 position in the lineup. Webster and partner senior Célia-Belle Mohr defeated Ole Miss and are now 19-6 on the year, including 5-2 against ranked pairs.

The award is Websters first of her career and becomes the third Commodore to earn conference honors, joining Mohr and sophomore Valeria Ray. Webster became the first Commodore to win the award since Amy Stevens was honored in 2022.

SEC Tennis Athletes of the Week

Men's: Luis Alvarez - Oklahoma
Men's Freshman: Sebastian Eriksson - Texas

Women's: Mary Stoiana - Texas A&M
Women's Co Freshmen of the Week: Lexington Reed - Texas A&M & Sophia Webster - Vanderbilt

