2026 4-Star ATH Joel Wyatt Lines Up Vanderbilt Visit
While football programs across the country have slowed down considerably with the conclusion of spring football and the transition into summer, Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have remained incredibly active on the recruiting trail.
According to Steve Wiltfong of On3, the Commodores lined up a visit with 2026 4-Star ATH Joel Wyatt of Bell Buckle, Tennessee. He will be in Nashville, just an hour north of his hometown, on June 12th.
Wyatt will also visit North Carolina (April 25th), LSU (May 30th), Tennessee (June 6th), and Georgia (June 20th).
A versatile athlete, he lines up on both sides of the ball for The Webb School, playing wide receiver, running back, defensive back and linebacker. Wyatt also plays basketball and is a dynamic forward with the ability to play multiple roles.
As a junior last season, he compiled nearly 1,000 all purpose yards with 11 touchdowns and was also extremely effective on the defensive side, finishing with 31 total tackles, 3.0 TFL's and a fumble recovery.
On3 lists the Bell Buckle native as the No. 3 athlete in the nation and the No. 53 prospect overall. As of now, the Commodores hold just four commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but have lined up many visits with talented prospects for the upcoming summer.
While there is still plenty of time for the players in the 2026 class to make their final decisions, Lea and his staff could certainly use a successful summer.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)