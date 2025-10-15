2026 3-Star EDGE Joey Quinn Decommits from Vanderbilt
Although Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt football staff have put together a strong few weeks on the recruiting trail recently, the Commodores did receive a bit of bad news from the 2026 class on Tuesday.
3-Star edge rusher Joey Quinn, who had been committed to Vanderbilt since March of this year, took to social media to officially announce his decommitment from the Commodores. He said in his post, "I would like to thank Vanderbilt University and the football staff for the opportunity. At this time, I have decided to decommit from Vanderbilt. My recruitment is now reopened."
Standing at 6-foot-6, 250 lbs., Quinn is one of the most physically impressive prospects in the class, so missing out on a player of his caliber is certainly a loss for the Commdores' staff. The Chicago native is ranked as the No. 80 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 22 player in Illinois, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He originally chose Vanderbilt over the likes of Missouri, Kansas State, Cincinnati and many more, but it is unclear now where the talented prospect is set to pledge his commitment. As of now, he does not have any more official visits set for this fall.
In 2024, as a junior for Chicago Mt. Carmel, he helped lead his team to a record breaking 11-3 season that saw the Caravan take home their 16th state title over the Batavia Bulldogs. Now, in 2025, he has helped the team jump out to a 7-0 record through the first two thirds of the season.
With the decommitment of Quinn, Vanderbilt now holds 19 prospects in its 2026 recruiting class, but is still ranked among the top 50 in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
2027 Commitments
- QB Luke Babin, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Woodville, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)