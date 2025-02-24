Vanderbilt Commodores

2026 4-Star Edge Rusher Names Vanderbilt in Final Schools

The Commodores look to be potentially closing in on one of the premier talents of next year's recruiting class.

Mason Woods

Sep 3, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; View of the helmet worn by Vanderbilt Commodores defensive end Nicholas Rinaldi (59) before the game against the Elon Phoenix at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores stayed hot on the recruiting trail with more good news on Monday as the week opened. After successfully lining up several visits and landing in the final schools for an elite 2026 talent, Vanderbilt has once again found itself as a finalist for a premier prospect.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, 4-Star edge rusher Trenton Henderson is officially down to just 10 schools. He listed the Commodores among USC, Texas, LSU, Florida State, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn.

He is set to make an official visit to Nashville this summer on May 29th.

One of the top players at his position in the class, Henderson is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 9 edge rusher in the nation. Hailing from Pensacola, Florida, he is also one of the top ranked players in the Sunshine state, coming in at No. 10.

He stands at 6-foot-4, 225 lb., and is an absolute monster off the edge for the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders. Since his freshman season, Henderson has compiled 90 total tackles, 23 TFL's, and 14.0 sacks. While he is certainly effective at getting to the quarterback, Henderson is also disruptive in other ways, having eight pass deflections and three forced fumbles to his name as well.

The talented defender has also seen time on the offensive side of the ball in brief stretches, even hauling in a touchdown reception this past season.

While there is still a lot of time until Henderson makes his final decision, Lea and his staff have the Commodores in contention for an undeniably elite prospect, which is a possibly a good sign of what's to come on the recruiting trail.

2026 Football Commits

  1. ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
  2. QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

