2026 3-Star Tight End Announces Upcoming Vanderbilt Visit

The Commodores lined up yet another visit with a talented prospect from next year's recruiting class.

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea celebrates with fans after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Vanderbilt Commodores defeated Auburn Tigers 17-7.
Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea celebrates with fans after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Vanderbilt Commodores defeated Auburn Tigers 17-7. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Clark Lea and his staff have been busy on the recruiting trail this offseason, lining up visits and extending offers to talented prospects from around the country. Just this week, Vanderbilt has locked in two summertime visits, and today, another name joined the list.

Adam Gehm, a 3-Star tight end prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, took to social media to announce his upcoming trip to Nashville from June 5th through the 8th.

Following his last visit to the Music City in early February for Vanderbilt's second junior day, Gehm said in a social media post, "Had a great time in Nashville today visiting [Vanderbilt]. I appreciate all the coaches and staff for the great hospitality. Can't wait to be back."

Hailing from Seneca Valley High School in Harmony, Pennsylvania, Gehm received his scholarship offer from the Commodores in November of last year. He stands at 6-foot-6, 225 lbs., and is ranked by Rivals as the No. 28 player in the state.

He is a lengthy receiving threat with the ability to stretch the field and give opposing defenses headaches. Not to mention, he is also lines up at times on the defensive side of the ball and is a ferocious edge rusher.

Vanderbilt holds two commitments for the 2026 class as it stands now, so adding a player with Gehm's level of upside could provide a major boost for the class at this early stage.

2026 Football Commits

  1. ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
  2. QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)

Stay locked into the Vanderbilt football recruiting tracker for more on the 2026 class and beyond.

