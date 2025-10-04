Vanderbilt Lands Commitment from 3-Star 2026 DB Antione Baker
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt coaching staff received a bit of good news on the recruiting trail this week as they prepare for possibly the biggest game in Commodores program history.
Just hours ahead of No. 16 Vanderbilt's showdown in Bryant-Denny Stadium with the tenth ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, the Commodores landed another commitment for the 2026 recruiting class.
3-Star defensive back Antione Baker from Lyndon Baines Johnson High School in Austin, Texas took to social media on Saturday to officially announce his commitment to Vanderbilt, becoming the 18th member of the class.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., Baker is ranked as the No. 151 safety in the class and the No. 239 player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. In three seasons of varsity football with LBJ High School, the lengthy defender has compiled an impressive 128 tackles, 12.0 TFL's, 3.0 sacks and four interceptions.
He's also seen some time on the offensive side of the ball, hauling in 26 passes for 345 yards and nine scores across his three years.
After losing out on fellow defensive back prospect Karaijus Hayes, who decommitted from Vanderbilt earlier this week on October 1, Lea and the staff have done an excellent job in quickly replacing the talented player with another one of similar caliber.
The Commodores now sit at 18 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, and are ranked as the No. 47 team in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
2027 Commitments
- QB Luke Babin, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Woodville, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)