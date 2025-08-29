Vanderbilt Basketball Closing in on Elite 2026 Talent
Mark Byington and the Vanderbilt basketball staff received a bit of encouraging news this week regarding a top target in the 2026 recruiting class.
4-Star small forward Trent Perry from the Link Academy in Branson, Missouri officially named the Commodores as one of his top four schools, according to Joe Tipton of On3. The 6-foot-4, 190 lb. prospect included Vanderbilt among Kansas, TCU and Maryland.
Ranked as the No. 43 small forward in the nation and the No. 4 player in Missouri, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, Perry is a dynamic talent with the ability to dominate on both ends of the floor in multiple ways.
He is an explosive athlete and a strong defender with great court vision as well. Perry is able to use his big frame to drive to the basket and finish contested shots with ease, but is also a gifted shooter from beyond the arc.
He is expected to make two visits this fall, starting with TCU on September 19 before heading to Nashville the following weekend for the Commodores' game against Utah State. Perry has already visited Maryland once in July, and has yet to line up a trip to Kansas.
As of now, Vanderbilt does not hold any commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but is expected to welcome several visitors this fall, many of which are very highly touted prospects. After a somewhat disappointing 2025 group, consisting of just three prospects, the Commodores will need to bounce back on the recruiting trail.
Vanderbilt Men's Basketball Official Visitors
- 4-Star PF Trey Thompson (June 25)
- 4-Star C Sam Funches (August 1)
- 4-Star SF Ethan Mgbako (August 29)
- 4-Star SF Gage Mayfield (September 6)
- 4-Star PG Harris Reynolds (September 12)
- 4-Star SF Aziz Olajuwon (September 19)
- 4-Star PG Anthony Brown (September 20)
- 4-Star SF Trent Perry (September 26)
- 4-Star SG DaKari Spear (September 26)
- 4-Star CG Caleb House (October 10)
- 4-Star SF Jayden Hodge (October 10)
- 4-Star PF Jalan Wingfield (October 16)
- 4-Star PF Jalyn Collingwood (October 17)
2025 Vanderbilt Basketball Commits
- C Jayden Leverett, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - El Paso, Texas (Signed 11/14/2024)
- SF Jaylon Dean-Vines, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/14/2024)
- SF Chandler Bing, 6-foot-6, 190 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Signed 06/19/2025)