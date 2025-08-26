Vanderbilt Hosting 4-Star Guard Harris Reynolds for Fall Visit
Mark Byington and the Vanderbilt basketball staff received a bit of good news this past week as the Commodores locked in a fall visit with one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.
4-Star guard Harris Reynolds from St. Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta, Georgia is expected to take an official visit to Nashville this fall. He will be in town on September 12, according to Dushawn London of 247Sports.
Reynolds is also expected to make stops at Clemson (August 30), Virginia Tech (September 5), University of South Florida (September 19), Virginia Commonwealth University (September 26), Saint Louis University (October 2) and Texas A&M (October 10).
Standing at 6-foot-5, 170 lbs., Reynolds is a lengthy guard with the ability to score from both beyond the arc and around the basket. He is an explosive athlete with a strong handle that can drive to the hoop and finish strong due to his big frame.
He is currently ranked as the No. 23 shooting guard in the nation and the No. 11 overall player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He holds offers from over a dozen division one programs, many of which are power four teams.
Throughout late July and into August now, Byington and the Vanderbilt staff have made some big strides in the 2026 recruiting class. The Commodores have been named a finalist for three prospects, Gage Mayfield, Jalan Wingfield and Jayden Hodge, and have also locked in official visits with the likes of 4-Star players Aziz Olajuwon and Jalyn Collingwood.
Vanderbilt has yet to land a 2026 commitment, but looks to be in a better spot than it was in 2025 in terms of recruiting. That year, the Commodores added just three commitments and finished as one of the worst teams in the SEC. This year, with months before the 2025-26 season even tips off, Byington and the staff have already lined up several extremely talented official visitors.
Vanderbilt Men's Basketball Official Visitors
- 4-Star PF Trey Thompson (June 25)
- 4-Star C Sam Funches (August 1)
- 4-Star SF Ethan Mgbako (August 29)
- 4-Star SF Gage Mayfield (September 6)
- 4-Star PG Harris Reynolds (September 12)
- 4-Star SF Aziz Olajuwon (September 19)
- 4-Star PG Anthony Brown (September 19)
- 4-Star PF Jalyn Collingwood (October 17)