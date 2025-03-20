Vanderbilt Hosts 4-Star Running Back Kaydin Jones for Campus Visit
Vanderbilt has remained active so far this offseason on the recruiting trail, welcoming talented prospects to campus and lining up even more visitors for the spring and summer periods.
This week, the Commodores brought in 2026 running back Kaydin Jones from Jenks, Oklahoma for a visit. The highly touted back took to social media to share the news of his trip to Nashville.
Jones is a 4-Star prospect and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 31 running back in the nation and the No. 4 player in the state of Oklahoma.
In three years of varsity football, the talented back has been nothing short of a pure offensive weapon. He has over 5,700 all purpose yards and 53 touchdowns with 4,005 of those yards and 43 of the touchdowns coming on the ground.
Standing at 5-foot-10, 175 lbs., Jones has a slightly smaller build than a typical running back, but makes up for it with his elusiveness. He has extremely quick feet and is able to make defenders miss in the open field with ease.
Jones currently holds offers from over a dozen division one programs and is set to make four other visits this summer outside of Vanderbilt. He will be at Oklahoma State on April 25 before making trips to Louisville, Oklahoma and Kansas in June.
As of now, the Commodores have two commitments for 2026 and are ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 60 recruiting class in the nation
2026 Football Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)