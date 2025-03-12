Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Locks in Visit with 2026 3-Star Cornerback

Carsen Eloms received an offer from the Commodores in January of this year.

Mason Woods

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detail view of a Vanderbilt Commodores helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detail view of a Vanderbilt Commodores helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff continued to roll on the recruiting trail this week, locking in yet another spring football visitor from the 2026 recruiting class.

According to Allen Trieu of 247Sports, 3-Star cornerback Carsen Eloms is expected to make the trip to Nashville on March 22nd to observe the Commodores spring practice. It will be his first Vanderbilt visit, but just one of many power four trips he has on the schedule.

Eloms is also expected to take a tour of the Big 10 following his stop in Nashville with visits to Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin as well.

An Indiana native, Eloms hails from Fishers High School and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 64 cornerback in the nation and the No. 7 player in the state. As a junior in 2024, the talented prospect finished with 44 total tackles, eight pass deflections and two interceptions.

He was also utilized in both specialty offensive packages, hauling in three passes for 90 yards a score.

Eloms has a slightly smaller, more compact frame, standing at 6-foot, 175 lbs., but it gives him the ability to stick with quicker receivers both down the field and underneath. He has quick hands which he uses to break up passes and force turnovers, and he is a sure tackler.

At this point, Vanderbilt holds just two commitment from the 2026 recruiting class, neither of which are cornerbacks, so landing a player like Eloms could be a massive boost to the class.

2026 Football Commits

  1. ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
  2. QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)

Stay locked into the Vanderbilt football recruiting tracker for more on the 2026 class and beyond.

See Also...

Vanderbilt Extends Offer to 2026 3-Star Wide Receiver

Vanderbilt to Host 2026 3-Star Defensive Lineman for Official Visit

Vanderbilt Lines Up Visit with 4-Star Edge Rusher Trenton Henderson

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/Recruiting