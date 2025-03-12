Vanderbilt Locks in Visit with 2026 3-Star Cornerback
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff continued to roll on the recruiting trail this week, locking in yet another spring football visitor from the 2026 recruiting class.
According to Allen Trieu of 247Sports, 3-Star cornerback Carsen Eloms is expected to make the trip to Nashville on March 22nd to observe the Commodores spring practice. It will be his first Vanderbilt visit, but just one of many power four trips he has on the schedule.
Eloms is also expected to take a tour of the Big 10 following his stop in Nashville with visits to Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin as well.
An Indiana native, Eloms hails from Fishers High School and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 64 cornerback in the nation and the No. 7 player in the state. As a junior in 2024, the talented prospect finished with 44 total tackles, eight pass deflections and two interceptions.
He was also utilized in both specialty offensive packages, hauling in three passes for 90 yards a score.
Eloms has a slightly smaller, more compact frame, standing at 6-foot, 175 lbs., but it gives him the ability to stick with quicker receivers both down the field and underneath. He has quick hands which he uses to break up passes and force turnovers, and he is a sure tackler.
At this point, Vanderbilt holds just two commitment from the 2026 recruiting class, neither of which are cornerbacks, so landing a player like Eloms could be a massive boost to the class.
2026 Football Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
Stay locked into the Vanderbilt football recruiting tracker for more on the 2026 class and beyond.