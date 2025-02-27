Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Lands South Dakota Transfer Offensive Tackle

Bryce Henderson spent five seasons with the Coyotes before entering the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility.

Mason Woods

Nov 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; View of stickers on the helmet of Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Duncan MacDonald (60) to honor the Virginia players who died in a shooting at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; View of stickers on the helmet of Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Duncan MacDonald (60) to honor the Virginia players who died in a shooting at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
The Vanderbilt Commodores added another talented member to what is shaping up to be a strong 2025 roster this week, dipping into the transfer portal once more for a veteran presence on the offensive line.

According to Pete Nakos of On3, 5-year college football veteran and 3-Star transfer portal prospect Bryce Henderson officially announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Wednesday, becoming the 13th transfer of the class thus far.

A 6-foot-8, 320 lb. offensive tackle prospect, Henderson has extreme potential to become a massive piece of the Commodores offensive line this year in more ways than just literally.

He began his college career with the South Dakota Coyotes in 2020, playing a reduced season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in which he did not participate. The next year, 2021, Henderson redshirted before finally seeing the field as a redshirt freshman in 2022.

In his first season as a starter, Henderson saw time in 10 games, nine of which he started at left guard. As a sophomore, he made the switch to right tackle where he made nine more starts for an offense that finished top-12 in the nation in fewest sacks allowed.

In 2024, Henderson started all 14 games at right tackle for the Coyotes, helping the offense finish as the No. 6 rushing attack in the nation. South Dakota posted five games with 500 or more yards this season, as well as four 300+ yard rushing games. Henderson was also named Second Team All-Missouri Valley Conference this year.

The Commodores have thirteen players from the transfer portal so far this offseason, but with plenty of time until fall football kicks off, Vanderbilt could be in the market for more talent.

