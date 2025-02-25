Two 2026 Prospects Set to Visit Vanderbilt
The Vanderbilt Commodores continued building on what is shaping up to be a strong 2026 recruiting class this week, adding two names to the list of spring and summer visitors.
2026 prospects Josiah Dozier and Garrett Witherington both announced upcoming visits to Nashville, taking to social media to share the news.
Dozier, a 6-foot-2, 190 lb. wideout from Moody, Alabama, is set to make his Vanderbilt trip on March 20th following another visit with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets earlier that same month.
A 3-Star prospect, according to 247Sports, Dozier is the No. 25 overall prospect in the Yellowhammer state. As a junior in 2024 he hauled in 45 receptions for over 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns and helped lead the Moody Blue Devils to an 11-3 record and a berth in the state title game.
Next was Witherington, who is 6-foot-5, 265 lb. edge rusher from Briarwood Christian Academy in Birmingham, Alabama. He is set to be in town from June 20th through the 22nd.
Though unranked by major recruiting services, Witherington possesses great size as just a junior and has very high potential as a prospect. He currently holds offers from nearly 20 division one programs, many of which hail from the power four conferences.
As of now, the Commodores currently hold the No. 56 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, with just two commitments. With plenty of time left until players make their final decisions, Vanderbilt could still find itself moving up recruiting boards as the cycle progresses.
2026 Football Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
