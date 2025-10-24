How to Watch Every SEC Football Game During a Black and Gold Week
First off, the Southeastern Conference announced this year’s SEC Football Legends, who will be honored prior to the league championship game in Atlanta on Dec. 6, and if one word could describe this group it might be “refreshing.”
Too often when a class like this announced its chalk full of quarterbacks and high-profile playmakers, and this group does have its fair share of accolades including a Heisman Trophy winner, All-Americans, All-SEC selections, and Academic All-Americans.
But take a closer look at the Class of 2025. There are three offensive linemen, a special-team players, and a group of defenders that could be the core of any all-time team.
Up front there the oldest of the iconic Selmon brothers at nose tackle, followed by four outstanding linebackers who rank among the best ever their respective schools, a hard-hitting resilient safety and a cornerback who absolutely turned college football on its ear as maybe its best playmaker and went by the nickname "the Honey Badger."
It may not have been intentional, but kudos to recognizing a group that is truly representative of all facets of the game and what happens on the field.
Alabama: C.J. Mosley, Linebacker, 2010-13
Arkansas: Kenoy Kennedy, Safety, 1996-99
Auburn: Cam Newton, Quarterback, 2010
Florida: Brandon Spikes, Linebacker, 2006-09
Georgia: Randy Johnson, Offensive Guard, 1973-75
Kentucky: Jacob Tamme, Tight End, 2004-07
LSU: Tyrann Mathieu, Cornerback, 2010-11
Ole Miss: William “Bill” Smith, Punter, 1983-86
Mississippi State: Gabe Jackson, Offensive Guard, 2009-13
Missouri: Mitch Morse, Offensive Lineman, 2010-14
Oklahoma: Lucious Selmon, Nose Guard, 1970-73
South Carolina: Connor Shaw, Quarterback, 2010-13
Tennessee: Kevin Burnett, Linebacker, 2000-04
Texas: Derrick Johnson, Linebacker, 2001-04
Texas A&M: R.C. Slocum, Texas A&M, 1989-2002
Vanderbilt: Jordan Matthews, Vanderbilt, 2010-13
Meanwhile, the traditional football powers are taking a break from the spotlight this week, or should we say are being pushed aside by two programs that have earned all the attention they’re getting.
College GameDay is returning to Nashville for the first time since Oct. 4, 2008, for No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt, which has the feel of an elimination game for the SEC Championship Game and maybe even the College Football Playoff. Could the loser still qualify for either? Yes, but it’ll obviously be a lot tougher.
There are still six other teams that have zero or one SEC loss, in a conference that still has 10 teams in the AP Top 25 heading into the end of October. Consequently, Vanderbilt is calling this one of the biggest games in FirstBank Stadium history, and expects Wyatt Lawn to be packed on Saturday morning.
No. 15 Missouri (6-1, 2-1 SEC) at No. 10 Vanderbilt (6-1, 2-1
2:30 p.m. CT • ESPN
Last: Mizzou, 30-27 2OT (2024 at Columbia)
Nashville, Tenn. • FirstBank Stadium (35,000)
Series: Mizzou leads, 13-4-1
SiriusXM: 121/202 - 113/192
There are two other huge games featuring ranked teams, Ole Miss at Oklahoma, and Texas A&M at LSU, and thankfully they’re in the morning and evening, respectively, giving college football fans a full day of football that represents the conference as a whole. Sort of like that SEC Legends class.
As always, all other games are in order of when they start, and times are local to the venue. Open Date: Florida (3-4, 2-2 SEC); Georgia (6-1, 4-1).
1. No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at No. 13 Oklahoma (6-1, 2-1)
11 a.m. CT • ABC
Norman, Okla. • Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (83,489)
Series: Ole Miss leads, 2-0
Last: Ole Miss, 26-14 (2024 at Oxford)
SiriusXM: 82 - 84
2. Auburn (3-4, 0-4 SEC) at Arkansas (2-5, 0-3)
11:45 a.m. CT • SEC Network
Fayetteville, Ark. • Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000)
Series: Auburn leads, 20-13-1
Last: Arkansas 24-14 (2024 at Auburn)
SiriusXM: 374 - 106/190
3. No. 4 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) at South Carolina (3-4, 1-4)
3:30 p.m. ET • ABC
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559)
Last: Alabama, 27-25 (2024 at Tuscaloosa)
Series: Alabama leads, 12-4
SiriusXM: 161/191 - 84
4. No. 22 Texas (5-2, 2-1 SEC) at Mississippi State (4-2, 0-3)
3:15 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Starkville, Miss. • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field (60,311)
Series: Texas leads, 3-2
Last: Texas, 35-13 (2024 at Austin)
SiriusXM: 106/190 - 138/201
5. No. 3 Texas A&M (7-0, 4-0 SEC) at No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2)
6:30 p.m. CT • ABC
Baton Rouge, La. • Tiger Stadium (102,321)
Series: LSU leads, 32-24-3
Last: Texas A&M, 38-23 (2024 at College Station)
SiriusXM: 82 - 84
6. No. 17 Tennessee (5-2, 2-2 SEC) at Kentucky (2-4, 0-4)
7:45 p.m. ET • SEC Network
Lexington, Ky. • Kroger Field (61,000)
Series: Tennessee leads, 84-26-9
Last: Tennessee, 28-18 (2024 at Knoxville)
SiriusXM: 161/191 - 106/190
SEE ALSO: Familiar Face Stays at the Top of This Week's Power Rankings
College Football TV Schedule: Week 9
Tuesday-Thursday games not included. All times CT
Friday, Oct. 24
6 p.m. | Columbia at Dartmouth | ESPNU
7 p.m. | North Texas at Charlotte | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Cal at Virginia Tech | ESPN
10 p.m. | Boise State at Nevada | CBSSN
10:30 p.m. | Montana at Sacramento State | ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 25
12 p.m. | UCLA at No. 2 Indiana | FOX
12 p.m. | Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech | ESPN
12 p.m. | No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma | ABC
12 p.m. | No. 16 Virginia at North Carolina | ACC Network
12 p.m. | No. 18 South Florida at Memphis | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Northwestern at Nebraska | FS1
12 p.m. | Rutgers at Purdue | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | SMU at Wake Forest | The CW Network
12 p.m. | Kansas State at Kansas | TNT
12 p.m. | Appalachian State at Old Dominion | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Bowling Green at Kent State | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Ohio at Eastern Michigan | CBSSN
12 p.m. | San Diego at Davidson | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Presbyterian at Dayton | YouTube
12 p.m. | Drake at Marist | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Georgetown at Bucknell | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Harvard at Princeton | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Duquesne at Wagner | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Penn at Yale | ESPN+
12:45 p.m. | Auburn at Arkansas | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Akron at Buffalo | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee Tech | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Delaware State at North Carolina Central | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Brown at Cornell | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Morehead State at Valparaiso | ESPN+
1 p.m. | St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Lehigh at Fordham | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Colgate at Holy Cross | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Trine at Calvin | YouTube
1 p.m. | Maryville (Tenn.) at Southwestern (Texas) | YouTube
1 p.m. | Christopher Newport at William Paterson | YouTube
1 p.m. | Hope at Adrian | YouTube
1 p.m. | Albion at Kalamazoo | YouTube
1 p.m. | Waynesburg at Washington & Jefferson | YouTube
1 p.m. | Salisbury at Rowan | YouTube
1:30 p.m. | Centre College at Trinity (Texas) | YouTube
1:30 p.m. | Franklin at Mount St. Joseph | YouTube
2 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Charleston Southern | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Central Arkansas at West Georgia | ESPN+
2 p.m. | South Carolina State at Norfolk State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Illinois State at South Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Murray State at Youngstown State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | The Citadel at Furman | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Albany State at Benedict College | ESPN+
2 p.m. | WashU at Wheaton | YouTube
2 p.m. | Concordia Wisconsin at Concordia Chicago | YouTube
2:30 p.m. | Western Illinois at Tennessee State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UConn at Rice | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Utah State at New Mexico | Mountain West Network
3 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Weber State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UC Davis at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at Lindenwood | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Tarleton State at Eastern Kentucky | ESPN+
3 p.m. | SE Louisiana at Houston Christian | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UNI at Southern Illinois | ESPN+
3 p.m. | VMI at Mercer | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Allen at Tuskegee | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina | ABC
3:30 p.m. | No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | No. 11 BYU at Iowa State | FOX
3:30 p.m. | No. 23 Illinois at Washington | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Toledo at Washington State | The CW Network
3:30 p.m. | Minnesota at Iowa | CBS
3:30 p.m. | San Diego State at Fresno State | FS1
3:30 p.m. | NC State at Pitt | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | UL Monroe at Southern Miss | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at Navy | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Temple at Tulsa | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Ball State at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | UMass at Central Michigan | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio) | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Alabama State at Alabama A&M (Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.) | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Morgan State at Howard | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Chattanooga at Samford | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Wofford at East Tennessee State | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Baylor at No. 21 Cincinnati | ESPN2
4 p.m. | Portland State at Idaho | ESPN+
4 p.m. | North Alabama at Austin Peay | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Indiana State at North Dakota | ESPN+
4 p.m. | McNeese at Nicholls | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State | SEC Network
5 p.m. | Lamar at Northwestern State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Henderson State at Arkansas Tech | YouTube
6 p.m. | TCU at West Virginia | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Idaho State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Brevard College at Greensboro | YouTube
7 p.m. | Wisconsin at No. 6 Oregon | FS1
7 p.m. | Stanford at No. 9 Miami (Fla.) | ESPN
7 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Arkansas State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Louisiana at Troy | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Stephen F. Austin at East Texas A&M | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 20 LSU | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Boston College at No. 19 Louisville | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State | NBC
7:30 p.m. | Colorado State at Wyoming | CBSSN
7:45 p.m. | No. 17 Tennessee at Kentucky | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Houston at No. 24 Arizona State | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Montana State at Cal Poly | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Southern Utah at Utah Tech | ESPN+
8 p.m. | UIW at UT Rio Grande Valley | ESPN+
8 p.m. | North Dakota State at South Dakota State | ESPNU
10:15 p.m. | Colorado at Utah | ESPN