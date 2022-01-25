Skip to main content
Three-Star OL Noah DeMeritt Commits to Virginia

The Cavaliers have now received four commitments from class of 2022 linemen this week

Photo courtesy of Rivals.com

Virginia has picked up another offensive line commitment from the class of 2022. 

Three-star offensive lineman Noah DeMeritt announced his commitment to UVA on Monday night in a social media post. 

DeMeritt, a 6'6", 340-pound offensive lineman from Kingsland, Georgia, chose Virginia over offers from Georgia Tech and Kentucky. UVA officially offered DeMeritt on January 1st and he announced his commitment a little over three weeks later. 

He is the fourth prospect from the class of 2022 to commit to Virginia this week, joining defensive lineman Terrell Jones and fellow offensive linemen Houston Curry and and McKale Boley, who committed to UVA just a few hours earlier on Monday. Virginia also has another offensive lineman on the way in Georgetown grad transfer Mac Hollensteiner. 

