Nine UVA Athletes Set to Compete in NCAA Track & Field Championships

Nine Cavaliers will compete with the nation's best athletes this week at the 2022 NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Five UVA athletes will compete in the men's competitions on Wednesday and Friday and four Cavaliers will participate in the women's events on Thursday and Saturday.

Making his debut at the NCAA Championships, Yasin Sado will start things off in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase on Wednesday at 8:02pm (ET). Ethan Dabbs will compete in the men's javelin on Wednesday at 8:45pm. After undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer, Dabbs has put together a sensational season, winning his third-straight ACC title in the javelin and recording the best mark in the country at 82.92 meters.

On Thursday, Helena Lindsay will make her debut in the NCAA Championships in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (9:02pm) after registering a career-best 10:02.27 in the NCAA East Preliminary, the fourth-best time in UVA history. Also on Thursday at 10:40pm, Maria Deaviz looks to cap off an incredible season with an NCAA title in the women's shot put. Deaviz set the UVA school record with a mark of 17.32 meters and also swept the indoor and outdoor ACC shot put titles. Jada Seaman will race on Thursday at 10:44pm in the women's 200 meters after running a 23.00 in the NCAA Preliminaries, breaking the UVA program record that had stood for 35 years.

Two Cavaliers will compete in the men's discus on Friday at 8:35pm. Claudio Romero, who won the ACC men's discus title this season, returns to the NCAA Championships after notching a third-place podium finish in the event last season. His mark of 67.02 meters is the second-best in the country. Jacob Lemmon placed fifth in men's discus last season, earning himself a first team All-American selection, and will compete alongside Romero in the event. In the men's triple jump on Friday at 9:20pm, Owayne Owens will look to build off of a 15th-place finish at the NCAA Championships last season. Owens won the ACC indoor title in the event this season and finished second in the outdoor.

Finally, Ashley Anumba will compete on Saturday at 5:05pm in the women's discus. The graduate transfer from Penn broke a school record in her first meet and will look to contend for an NCAA title on the final day of competition.

ESPN will broadcast the entirety of the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships. The events on Wednesday (starting at 7:30pm) and Thursday (starting at 8:30pm) will be televised on ESPNU. Friday's competition will be broadcast on ESPN2 (starting at 9pm) and Saturday's will be on ESPN (starting at 5:30pm). Individual field events will be streamed on ESPN3 throughout the four-day meet.

