UVA Men's Lacrosse No. 1 in ACC Preseason Coaches Poll
The Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2022 men's lacrosse preseason poll as voted by the conference's coaches on Tuesday morning. The defending national champion Virginia Cavaliers were voted as the No. 1 team in the ACC in the preseason poll.
Additionally, three Cavaliers were named to the preseason All-ACC team: Connor Shellenberger (attack), Cade Saustad (defense), and Petey LaSalla (faceoff).
Once again, the ACC is expected to be the best and most competitive conference in college lacrosse, with four ACC teams ranked in the top six of the Inside Lacrosse preseason top 25 poll and each of the five ACC teams ranked in the top 12.
Virginia opens the 2022 season on Saturday (2/5) against Air Force at 1pm at Klockner Stadium.
ACC Men's Lacrosse 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Virginia (23)
2. Duke (17)
3. Notre Dame (16)
4. North Carolina (12)
5. Syracuse (7)
Preseason All-ACC Team
Attack - Chris Gray, North Carolina
Attack - Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame
Attack - Connor Shellenberger, Virginia
Midfield - Brendan Curry, Syracuse
Midfield - Tucker Dordevic, Syracuse
Midfield - Nakeie Montgomery, Duke
Defense - Kenny Brower, Duke
Defense - Arden Cohen, Notre Dame
Defense - Cade Saustad, Virginia
Goalie - Liam Entenmann, Notre Dame
Faceoff - Petey LaSalla, Virginia
Long-stick midfielder - Tyler Carpenter, Duke
Long-stick midfielder - Brett Kennedy, Syracuse
Short-stick midfielder - Conner Maher, North Carolina
Short-stick midfielder - Ryan Hallenbeck, Notre Dame
