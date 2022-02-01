UVA Men's Lacrosse No. 1 in ACC Preseason Coaches Poll

The defending national champions were picked No. 1 in the ACC preseason poll and three Cavaliers were named to the preseason All-ACC team

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2022 men's lacrosse preseason poll as voted by the conference's coaches on Tuesday morning. The defending national champion Virginia Cavaliers were voted as the No. 1 team in the ACC in the preseason poll.

Additionally, three Cavaliers were named to the preseason All-ACC team: Connor Shellenberger (attack), Cade Saustad (defense), and Petey LaSalla (faceoff).

Once again, the ACC is expected to be the best and most competitive conference in college lacrosse, with four ACC teams ranked in the top six of the Inside Lacrosse preseason top 25 poll and each of the five ACC teams ranked in the top 12.

Virginia opens the 2022 season on Saturday (2/5) against Air Force at 1pm at Klockner Stadium.

ACC Men's Lacrosse 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Virginia (23)

2. Duke (17)

3. Notre Dame (16)

4. North Carolina (12)

5. Syracuse (7)

Preseason All-ACC Team

Attack - Chris Gray, North Carolina

Attack - Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame

Attack - Connor Shellenberger, Virginia

Midfield - Brendan Curry, Syracuse

Midfield - Tucker Dordevic, Syracuse

Midfield - Nakeie Montgomery, Duke

Defense - Kenny Brower, Duke

Defense - Arden Cohen, Notre Dame

Defense - Cade Saustad, Virginia

Goalie - Liam Entenmann, Notre Dame

Faceoff - Petey LaSalla, Virginia

Long-stick midfielder - Tyler Carpenter, Duke

Long-stick midfielder - Brett Kennedy, Syracuse

Short-stick midfielder - Conner Maher, North Carolina

Short-stick midfielder - Ryan Hallenbeck, Notre Dame

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Lands Commitment from Three-Star OL Blake Steen

Virginia Football 2022 Schedule Released

Tony Elliott Confirms Coaching Assignments for Tight Ends and Special Teams

Virginia Football: Top Transfer Portal Targets

DT Aaron Faumui Withdraws from Transfer Portal, Returns to Virginia

Danielle Collins Ranked No. 10 in Latest WTA Rankings, No. 1 American