Tony Elliott Confirms Coaching Assignments for Tight Ends and Special Teams
When Tony Elliott first announced the official position assignments for his new Virginia football coaching staff, there were still a few question marks remaining, as there were no indications made as to who would be coaching tight ends and special teams for the Cavaliers.
In Monday's Zoom press conference, Elliott detailed his plans for those positions. Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings will coach tight ends, while running backs coach Keith Gaither will also serve as Virginia's special teams coordinator. Elliott added that he will be spending a lot of time helping out with special teams as well.
With this information included, here is the 2022 Virginia football coaching staff and position assignments:
(Note: click each name for more information about that coach)
Offense
Des Kitchings: Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends
Keith Gaither: Running Backs/Special Teams Coordinator
Marques Hagans: Wide Receivers
Taylor Lamb: Quarterbacks
Garett Tujague: Offensive Line
Defense
John Rudzinski: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs
Curome Cox: Defensive Backs/Defensive Passing Game Coordinator
Kevin Downing: Defensive Tackles
Clint Sintim: Linebackers
Chris Slade: Defensive Ends
