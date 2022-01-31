Tony Elliott Confirms Coaching Assignments for Tight Ends and Special Teams

When Tony Elliott first announced the official position assignments for his new Virginia football coaching staff, there were still a few question marks remaining, as there were no indications made as to who would be coaching tight ends and special teams for the Cavaliers.

In Monday's Zoom press conference, Elliott detailed his plans for those positions. Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings will coach tight ends, while running backs coach Keith Gaither will also serve as Virginia's special teams coordinator. Elliott added that he will be spending a lot of time helping out with special teams as well.

With this information included, here is the 2022 Virginia football coaching staff and position assignments:

Offense

Des Kitchings: Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends

Keith Gaither: Running Backs/Special Teams Coordinator

Marques Hagans: Wide Receivers

Taylor Lamb: Quarterbacks

Garett Tujague: Offensive Line

Defense

John Rudzinski: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs

Curome Cox: Defensive Backs/Defensive Passing Game Coordinator

Kevin Downing: Defensive Tackles

Clint Sintim: Linebackers

Chris Slade: Defensive Ends

