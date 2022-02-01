Virginia Football 2022 Schedule Released

See the full 12-game slate for the 2022 UVA football campaign

Get your calendars ready. The 2022 Virginia football schedule is here.

The Atlantic Coast Conference released all of the dates and matchups for the 2022 college football season on a special episode of The Huddle on the ACC Network on Monday night.

Here is Virginia's full 2022 football schedule.

Date Opponent Location September 3rd Richmond Charlottesville, VA September 10th at Illinois Champaign, IL September 17th Old Dominion Charlottesville, VA September 23rd at Syracuse Syracuse, NY October 1st at Duke Durham, NC October 8th Louisville Charlottesville, VA October 20th at Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA October 29th Miami Charlottesville, VA November 5th North Carolina Charlottesville, VA November 12th Pittsburgh Charlottesville, VA November 19th Coastal Carolina Charlottesville, VA November 26th at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, VA

Virginia begins the season with three straight non-conference games. Tony Elliott's debut as UVA head coach will be a home game against Richmond to open the season on September 3rd. The Cavaliers will then head to Champaign to play the second-part of a home-and-home against Illinois, who Virginia defeated 42-14 in Charlottesville in 2021. UVA will then return to Scott Stadium to host another in-state opponent in Old Dominion on September 17th. Virginia's fourth non-conference game will not take place until the second to last week of the regular season, as UVA hosts Coastal Carolina on November 19th in the first of three meetings between the two programs in the next four seasons.

UVA's four ACC home games are against Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh. Virginia's four conference road games will be at Syracuse, Duke, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech.

Virginia's ACC opener will be at Syracuse on Friday, September 23rd in a matchup against former UVA offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck. The Cavaliers play at Duke on October 1st, before hosting Louisville on October 8th.

UVA's bye week is week 7, after which the Cavaliers will head to Atlanta for a Thursday night matchup at Georgia Tech (Oct. 20). The Hoos then return to Charlottesville for a four-game homestand that includes games against Miami (Oct. 29), North Carolina (Nov. 5), Pittsburgh (Nov. 12), and Coastal Carolina (No. 19).

As always, Virginia wraps up its season with the Commonwealth Clash at Virginia Tech on November 26th.

Kickoff times for these games will be announced at a later date.

