Danielle Collins Ranked No. 10 in Latest WTA Rankings, No. 1 American

Welcome to the WTA top 10, Danielle Collins.

After an outstanding run at the Australian Open, Collins broke into the top ten of the latest WTA rankings at No. 10, up 20 spots from her previous ranking. Not only is it the highest ranking of Collins' career, as she was ranked as high as No. 23 in 2019, but Danielle Collins is now the highest ranked American tennis player in the world, male or female.

Here are the top 10 tennis players on the WTA Tour:

1. Ashleigh Barty (Australia)

2. Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

3. Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)

4. Iga Swiatek (Poland)

5. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

6. Paula Badosa (Spain)

7. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain)

8. Maria Sakkari (Greece)

9. Anett Kontaveit (Estonia)

10. Danielle Collins (United States)

At the 2022 Australian Open, Collins defeated No. 19 seed Elise Mertens to reach the quarterfinals. The former UVA tennis star and two-time NCAA singles champion took down Alizé Cornet in straight sets to advance to the Australian Open semifinals for the second time in her career. With her victory over No. 7 seed Iga Swiatek, Collins became the first woman to ever win an NCAA championship and advance to a Grand Slam final.

Facing the No. 1 player in the world in Ashleigh Barty in what was essentially a home match for the Australian, Collins gave Barty a good fight but ultimately fell in the final, 6-3, 7-6.

Starting the year off with a Grand Slam final appearance and becoming the No. 1 ranked American tennis player in the world is not a bad way to start the year. We look forward to seeing what else is in store for Danielle Collins in 2022.

