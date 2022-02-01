UVA Lands Commitment from Three-Star OL Blake Steen

The offensive line recruiting roll continues for Tony Elliott, Garett Tujague, and the Virginia Cavaliers.

UVA picked up another offensive line commitment from three-star Blake Steen on Monday night.

Steen, a 6'5", 315-pound offensive lineman from Fort Lauderdale, chose Virginia over offers from Vanderbilt, Jackson State, New Mexico State, Tennessee State, and Mississippi Valley State. Steen was a high school teammate of fellow UVA 2022 commit Dawson Alters, who announced his commitment to Virginia last Tuesday. Both Steen and Alters were offensive linemen at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.

Blake Steen is also the younger brother of Vanderbilt offensive lineman Tyler Steen, who is in the transfer portal and made an official visit to Virginia this past weekend.

READ MORE: Virginia Football: Top Transfer Portal Targets

Steen is the sixth offensive lineman to commit to UVA from the class of 2022 in the last ten days, continuing a brilliant recruiting run for Garett Tujague as he attempts to rebuild the Virginia offensive line. The Cavaliers also landed Georgetown offensive lineman Mac Hollensteiner and Dartmouth offensive lineman John Paul Flores through the transfer portal.

You can track all of the commits in the UVA football recruiting class of 2022, including high school seniors as well as transfers, here: Virginia Football 2022 Recruiting Tracker

