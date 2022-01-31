DT Aaron Faumui Withdraws from Transfer Portal, Returns to Virginia

Virginia senior defensive tackle Aaron Faumui is withdrawing from the transfer portal and will return to UVA for his senior season, according to a report from 247Sports' Jacquie Franciulli.

Faumui initially entered the transfer portal on December 13th. The Virginia football team updated its roster for the 2022 season two weeks ago and it included the senior defensive tackle on it, causing some to speculate that Faumui had decided to withdraw from the transfer portal, but that was unconfirmed at the time.

READ MORE: Virginia Football 2022 Recruiting Tracker

With Faumui officially withdrawing from the portal, Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers get back a key piece of the Virginia defensive line from a season ago. Faumui recorded 23 tackles, 13 of them solo stops, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a sack in 12 games played last season. For his career, Faumui has 63 total tackles, six sacks, and a forced fumble in 38 career appearances.

Faumui, a 6'1", 300-pound defensive tackle from Honolulu, Hawai'i, becomes the third Cavalier to withdraw from the transfer portal and return to UVA, joining tight end Joshua Rawlings and defensive lineman Olasunkonmi Agunloye.

12 Cavaliers have transferred to other programs and eight UVA football players remain in the transfer portal.

Live updates for the status of every Virginia football player in the transfer portal can be found here: Virginia Football Updated Transfer Portal

