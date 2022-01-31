Virginia Football: Top Transfer Portal Targets

Tony Elliott and the Virginia football coaching staff have done an excellent job in the past week in securing some late commitments to supplement the incoming recruiting class of 2022. In addition to the nine recruits retained from Bronco Mendenhall’s final recruiting class who confirmed their commitments to Virginia on early signing day, UVA has since added six more commits in the class of 2022, including one defensive lineman and five offensive linemen, a testament to the recruiting prowess of offensive line coach Garett Tujague.

READ MORE: Virginia Football 2022 Recruiting Tracker

Those commitments will be very important for the future of the Virginia football program, but it is crucial that UVA take advantage of the transfer portal to bring in talent that will be ready to play immediately. Before his resignation, Bronco Mendenhall received a transfer commitment from Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler. Tony Elliott and his staff have also landed three other players through the transfer portal: Michigan State defensive end Jack Camper, Georgetown offensive lineman Mac Hollensteiner, and Dartmouth offensive lineman John Paul Flores. This is a great start, but with the number of departures from last year’s team due to graduation and the transfer portal, Virginia still has a number of areas of need on the roster.

Here are some of Virginia’s top remaining targets in the transfer portal:

Steven Stilianos Photo courtesy of Lafayette Athletics Position: tight end Class: graduate student Size: 6’5”, 250 pounds Previous School: Lafayette Other offers: Rutgers, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple, JMU, ECU Andres Fox Photo courtesy of Stanford Athletics Position: linebacker Class: graduate student Size: 6’4”, 245 pounds Previous School: Stanford Other offers: Florida State, Maryland Kameron Butler Photo courtesy of Miami University Athletics Position: defensive lineman Class: graduate student Size: 6’3”, 250 pounds Previous School: Miami (Ohio) Other offers: Iowa, Ole Miss, Penn State READ MORE: Virginia Football Updated Transfer Portal Jacob Brammer Photo courtesy of North Texas Athletics Position: offensive tackle Class: graduate student Size: 6’4”, 301 pounds Previous School: North Texas Other offers: Syracuse, Houston, Hawaii, Washington State, Georgia Southern Paul Akere Photo courtesy of Columbia Athletics Position: defensive lineman Class: graduate student Size: 6’3”, 245 pounds Previous School: Columbia Other offers: Buffalo, Miami (Ohio), UAB, Rice, North Texas, Albany, Villanova Brian Greene Photo courtesy of Washington State Athletics Position: offensive lineman Class: graduate student Size: 6’3”, 300 pounds Previous School: Washington State Other offers: Michigan State, Arizona State, Syracuse, Fresno State

Read more from Cavaliers Now

DT Aaron Faumui Withdraws from Transfer Portal, Returns to Virginia

Danielle Collins Ranked No. 10 in Latest WTA Rankings, No. 1 American

No. 6 UVA Men's Tennis Sweeps Georgia Tech, Advances to ITA Indoor Championships

No. 9 UVA Women's Tennis Downs No. 16 Stanford 4-3, Earns Bid to ITA Indoor Championships

Virginia Athletics Announces NIL Partnership with Altius Sports

Dartmouth OL John Paul Flores Transfers to Virginia

Virginia Receives Commitment from Three-Star OL Tapuvae Amaama