Virginia Football: Top Transfer Portal Targets

See the top remaining targets in the transfer portal for Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers

Tony Elliott and the Virginia football coaching staff have done an excellent job in the past week in securing some late commitments to supplement the incoming recruiting class of 2022. In addition to the nine recruits retained from Bronco Mendenhall’s final recruiting class who confirmed their commitments to Virginia on early signing day, UVA has since added six more commits in the class of 2022, including one defensive lineman and five offensive linemen, a testament to the recruiting prowess of offensive line coach Garett Tujague.

Those commitments will be very important for the future of the Virginia football program, but it is crucial that UVA take advantage of the transfer portal to bring in talent that will be ready to play immediately. Before his resignation, Bronco Mendenhall received a transfer commitment from Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler. Tony Elliott and his staff have also landed three other players through the transfer portal: Michigan State defensive end Jack Camper, Georgetown offensive lineman Mac Hollensteiner, and Dartmouth offensive lineman John Paul Flores. This is a great start, but with the number of departures from last year’s team due to graduation and the transfer portal, Virginia still has a number of areas of need on the roster.

Here are some of Virginia’s top remaining targets in the transfer portal: 

Virginia Football Top Transfer Targets

Steven Stilianos

Steven Stilianos Lafayette football

Position: tight end

Class: graduate student

Size: 6’5”, 250 pounds

Previous School: Lafayette

Other offers: Rutgers, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple, JMU, ECU

Andres Fox

Andres Fox Stanford Cardinal football

Position: linebacker

Class: graduate student

Size: 6’4”, 245 pounds

Previous School: Stanford

Other offers: Florida State, Maryland

Kameron Butler

Kameron Butler, Miami RedHawks football

Position: defensive lineman

Class: graduate student

Size: 6’3”, 250 pounds

Previous School: Miami (Ohio)

Other offers: Iowa, Ole Miss, Penn State 

Jacob Brammer

Jacob Brammer North Texas Mean Green football

Position: offensive tackle

Class: graduate student

Size: 6’4”, 301 pounds

Previous School: North Texas

Other offers: Syracuse, Houston, Hawaii, Washington State, Georgia Southern

Paul Akere

Paul Akere Columbia Lions football

Position: defensive lineman

Class: graduate student

Size: 6’3”, 245 pounds

Previous School: Columbia

Other offers: Buffalo, Miami (Ohio), UAB, Rice, North Texas, Albany, Villanova

Brian Greene

Brian Greene Washington State Cougars football

Position: offensive lineman

Class: graduate student

Size: 6’3”, 300 pounds

Previous School: Washington State

Other offers: Michigan State, Arizona State, Syracuse, Fresno State

