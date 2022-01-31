Virginia Football: Top Transfer Portal Targets
Tony Elliott and the Virginia football coaching staff have done an excellent job in the past week in securing some late commitments to supplement the incoming recruiting class of 2022. In addition to the nine recruits retained from Bronco Mendenhall’s final recruiting class who confirmed their commitments to Virginia on early signing day, UVA has since added six more commits in the class of 2022, including one defensive lineman and five offensive linemen, a testament to the recruiting prowess of offensive line coach Garett Tujague.
Those commitments will be very important for the future of the Virginia football program, but it is crucial that UVA take advantage of the transfer portal to bring in talent that will be ready to play immediately. Before his resignation, Bronco Mendenhall received a transfer commitment from Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler. Tony Elliott and his staff have also landed three other players through the transfer portal: Michigan State defensive end Jack Camper, Georgetown offensive lineman Mac Hollensteiner, and Dartmouth offensive lineman John Paul Flores. This is a great start, but with the number of departures from last year’s team due to graduation and the transfer portal, Virginia still has a number of areas of need on the roster.
Here are some of Virginia’s top remaining targets in the transfer portal:
Virginia Football Top Transfer Targets
Steven Stilianos
Position: tight end
Class: graduate student
Size: 6’5”, 250 pounds
Previous School: Lafayette
Other offers: Rutgers, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple, JMU, ECU
Andres Fox
Position: linebacker
Class: graduate student
Size: 6’4”, 245 pounds
Previous School: Stanford
Other offers: Florida State, Maryland
Kameron Butler
Position: defensive lineman
Class: graduate student
Size: 6’3”, 250 pounds
Previous School: Miami (Ohio)
Other offers: Iowa, Ole Miss, Penn State
Jacob Brammer
Position: offensive tackle
Class: graduate student
Size: 6’4”, 301 pounds
Previous School: North Texas
Other offers: Syracuse, Houston, Hawaii, Washington State, Georgia Southern
Paul Akere
Position: defensive lineman
Class: graduate student
Size: 6’3”, 245 pounds
Previous School: Columbia
Other offers: Buffalo, Miami (Ohio), UAB, Rice, North Texas, Albany, Villanova
Brian Greene
Position: offensive lineman
Class: graduate student
Size: 6’3”, 300 pounds
Previous School: Washington State
Other offers: Michigan State, Arizona State, Syracuse, Fresno State
