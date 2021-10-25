Virginia Men's Soccer Takes Down Mary Washington 2-0 in Final Home Game

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s soccer team added one final home game to its schedule, playing host to Mary Washington. The Hoos made the most of the extra game, shutting out the Eagles 2-0 in the last home game of the season on Monday afternoon at Klockner Stadium.

Kome Ubogu continued his brilliant first season at UVA, scoring his fourth goal of the season in the 15th minute of the match to give Virginia the lead. Junior midfielder Jeremy Varley took a free kick from just outside the right edge of the box and the ball sailed wide past the far side post, but freshman Jesper Moksnes kept it in bounds with a great touch and sent it back in front of the goal. Ubogu rose up and headed the ball into the back right corner of the goal for the game-winner.

Ubogu’s four goals this season are second-most on the team, trailing only Leo Afonso.

Virginia outshot Mary Washington 20-14 in the match, but the Eagles had almost as many scoring chances, as the Cavaliers held only a slight 7-6 advantage in shots on goal.

Fortunately for the Hoos, goalie Holden Brown was a brick wall in the cage, making six saves to maintain the shutout. Mary Washington goalkeeper Kenny Kurtz made five saves, three of which came in the first half to keep the match at a 1-0 margin heading into halftime.

UVA held a 5-3 advantage in corners. In the 56th minute, the Cavaliers cashed in on one of those corner kick opportunities to double its lead.

Jeremy Varley served in the corner kick and senior Oliver Gerbig got a piece of the ball to send it bouncing into the back of the net for his first career goal as a Cavalier, a wonderful moment for Oliver Gerbig in his final game at Klockner Stadium.

It was also Jeremy Varley’s second assist of the match.

The Virginia defense held on for the rest of the match to secure the shutout victory. The Hoos have won three out of their last five matches.

With the win, Virginia improves to 6-7-3 overall, including a 5-3-3 record at home. UVA will end the regular season with a trip to Durham to face No. 18 Duke on Friday at 7pm.

