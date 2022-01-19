Three-Star QB LaNorris Sellers Decommits from Virginia

Sellers says he will still consider Virginia but is reopening his recruitment due to the "recent coaching changes" at UVA

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has decommitted from the Virginia football program, he announced on social media on Wednesday.

"I would like to thank the UVA staff for recruiting me but due to recent coaching changes I am decomitting from the University of Virginia and re-opening my recruitment," Sellers said in the post. "I will still be considering Virginia but I am excited to see what the future holds."

Sellers, a three-star quarterback prospect in the class of 2023 from South Florence High School in Florence, South Carolina, originally committed to Virginia on July 24th, 2021, choosing UVA over offers from Virginia Tech, Washington State, Appalachian State, and Georgia State.

Following the resignation of now-former UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall on December 2nd, Sellers reportedly told ABC's Brandon Dunn (WPDE Myrtle Beach), "At the moment I'm thinking about it... If something happens with the OC & QB coach things might change."

Within the next few weeks, UVA offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck both accepted positions on Dino Babers' coaching staff at Syracuse.

Then, on January 14th, Sellers announced that he had received an offer from Syracuse through Jason Beck and Dino Babers.

Considering that Sellers initially committed to play for Bronco Mendenhall at UVA and specifically be coached by Robert Anae and Jason Beck, it seems likely that Norris will ultimately end up with Anae and Beck at Syracuse now that he has reopened his recruitment.

New UVA head coach Tony Elliott announced the hiring of former Atlanta Falcons running backs coach Des Kitchings as Virginia's offensive coordinator on January 4th. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, the same day that Sellers announced his decision to decommit, it was reported that Virginia would be hiring Gardner-Webb offensive coordinator and former Appalachian State star quarterback Taylor Lamb as UVA's quarterbacks coach.

