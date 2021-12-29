Virginia Women's Basketball Game vs. Notre Dame Postponed

The Virginia women's basketball game against Notre Dame on Thursday has been postponed, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The ACC announced the postponements of three conference women's basketball games on Wednesday, including Georgia Tech-Pittsburgh (Dec. 30), Virginia-Notre Dame (Dec. 30) and Pittsburgh-Boston College (Jan. 2). The games have been postponed due to Pittsburgh and Virginia adhering to the ACC's COVID protocols.

Pittsburgh's two games have been rescheduled, but Virginia's game against Notre Dame has not received a reschedule date yet.

This is the second-straight game to be altered due to COVID-19 issues for the UVA women's basketball program. Virginia's game at Texas Southern on December 22nd was canceled due to Texas Southern pausing its women's basketball activities.

Virginia's next scheduled game is at home against Miami on Sunday, January 2nd at 2pm.

