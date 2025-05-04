Virginia Will Be The No. 7 Seed In the Upcoming ACC Softball Championships
The 2025 ACC Softball Championships are set for this week and Virginia is going to be the No. 7 seed.
As the seventh seed, Virginia will face No. 10 seed Louisville (26-24) on Wednesday (May 7) at 5 p.m. The tournament is hosted this season by Boston College at the Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.The tournament runs May 7 through May 11 and will be broadcast by ACC Network and ESPN. The first three rounds will be broadcast on ACC Network with studio coverage between games. The finals will be broadcast on ESPN.
Earlier this week, Virginia was able to get a victory over Liberty.
Liberty scored in the first with a leadoff double and a pair of wild pitches leading to a run. An error on a throwdown between third and home led to a second run in the second inning as Liberty moved out to the 2-0 lead.
MC Eaton homered in the second inning with a towering shot off the scoreboard in left field to get the Hoos on the board and cut the lead to 2-1. Liberty answered again in the third, taking advantage of a rundown between first and second to get the runner on third home for the 3-1 lead.
The Cavaliers took the lead in the fourth, starting a rally with a two-RBI double from Kailyn Jones that scored MC Eaton and Kelsey Hackett. MC Eaton reached on a walk, winning an 11-pitch at bat, before Hackett singled up the middle. Hylton homered off the scoreboard in the next at bat to put the Hoos on top 5-3.
Eden Bigham (16-8) picked up the win as she allowed three runs – one of them earned – on two hits with four walks and three strikeouts in the complete-game effort.
Paige Bachman (10-3) took the loss in relief, allowing three runs on two hits with a walk through 2.0 innings of relief work. She entered the game with one out in the second.
2025 ACC Softball Championship Schedule (All Times Eastern)
Wednesday, May 7
Game 1: #8 Georgia Tech vs. #9 California | 11 a.m. | ACCN
Game 2: #5 Stanford vs. #12 Pitt | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 3: #7 Virginia vs. #10 Louisville | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 4: #6 North Carolina vs. #11 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Thursday, May 8
Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. Game 1 Winner | 11 a.m. | ACCN
Game 6: #4 Duke vs. Game 2 Winner | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 7: #2 Clemson vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Friday, May 9
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN
Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Saturday, May 10
Championship: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
