Virginia Women's Basketball Makes Another Big Addition With West Virginia Transfer Danelle Arigbabu
Virginia Women's Basketball continues to make important additions to their roster via the transfer portal and they announced today that they have signed West Virginia transfer Danelle Arigbabu
“I’m super excited to add Danelle,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “She will bring a physical paint presence on both sides of the ball, and she’s also a great passer. Danelle is a very energetic kid who brings an abundance of maturity and character to our team.”
A 6-4 forward, Arigbabu competed as a senior at West Virginia last season. In her lone season with the Mountaineers, the team advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament as a six seed.
Prior to her arrival at West Virginia, Arigbabu spent two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. The Berlin, Germany native averaged 8.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting over 60-percent from the floor at NEO. She spent her freshman season at Long Beach State University.
Arigbabu has logged minutes on the international stage as well, competing on the U17 German Junior National Team. She also led her team to the 2014 U17 German Championship in Berlin.
This is the second transfer addition announced today. Earlier this afternoon, Virginia announced that Princeton Transfer Tabitha Amanze was joining the program.
“I’m extremely excited about Tabbie,” Agugua-Hamilton said.
“She will be a difference-maker for us at the five position. Tabbie brings length, strength, athleticism, and a level of physicality we’ve lacked in the past. She has some untapped versatility to her game that I’m excited to develop. She’s a high-character kid who values her academics and will ultimately enhance our culture in all facets.”
A 6-4 center, Amanze spent her first three season at Princeton. In that span, the Tigers qualified for the NCAA tournament in all three seasons while capturing a pair of Ivy League championships. Amanze comes off a season in which she averaged six points and four rebounds per game while shooting 53 percent from the field. Her total of 22 blocks in 2024-25 ranked second on the team.
A four-star recruit out of Blair Academy, Amanze was the No. 43 ranked player in the class of 2022 according to ESPN HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings. A 2020 MAPL All-League selection, Amanze led Blair Academy to a pair of State Prep A titles as well as three conference championships.
