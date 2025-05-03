Former Virginia Defensive End Chico Bennett Signs Rookie Minicamp Deal With Philadelphia Eagles
While he did not get drafted last weekend, former Virginia defensive end Chico Bennett is going to get a shot in the NFL. It was announced that Bennett has signed to the Philadelphia Eagles rookie minicamp roster and Bennett is going to get a chance to impress in front of the defending Super Bowl champions.
After transferring in from Georgia Tech, Bennett was one of the best players on the Cavaliers defense for the past three seasons. His best season in Charlottesville came in 2022, when he recorded a career high seven sacks and two forced fumbles. He finished with a 62.2 overall grade on Pro Football Focus that season in 502 total snaps. In 2023, Bennett saw his sack numbers dip and he finished with a 60.3 overall grade in 556 snaps. This past season, Bennett played over 600 snaps and he finished with a career best 68.8 grade on PFF, including a 68.2 pass rushing grade. While being on the rookie minicamp roster does not guarantee that Bennett is going to have a spot on the actual roster or be invited to training camp in July, he does mean he is going to get an opportunity.
Virginia did have one player drafted in the 2025 draft and it was safety Jonan Sanker, who was selected in the third round by the New Orleans Saints.
Sanker is the first UVA safety to be drafted since 2019, when Juan Thornhill was chosen in the second round by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sanker is a two-time First Team All-ACC selection at safety, and in 2024 was also an All-America honorable mention according to Phil Steele. For his career, Sanker appeared in 43 games, starting in 33, and totaled 273 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 17 pass breakups.
Last season, Sanker led the team in total tackles (98), solo tackles (65), tackles for loss (8.5) and fumble recoveries (2). His average of 5.4 solo tackles per game led the ACC and was good for seventh among all FBS players in 2024. He is the only player in UVA history to be named ACC Defensive Back of the Week four times in a single season. Sanker was instrumental in the Cavaliers’ 24-19 win at No. 23 Pittsburgh (Nov. 9), when he recorded a TFL on third down, blocked the ensuing field goal attempt and recorded an interception on the Panthers’ very next drive. Sanker also scored his first career touchdown on a 40-yard fumble return and added six tackles in UVA’s 24-14 home win over Boston College (Oct. 5).
Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Sanker was voted one of five team captains by his teammates.
Sanker is the fifth Cavalier ever to be selected by the New Orleans Saints in the NFL draft joining DB George Stetter (1967), WR Kent Merritt (1974), OT Jim Dombrowski (1986), RB Barry Word (1986).
Additional Links
New USA Today Coaches Rankings Has Tony Eliott Among The ACC's Worst Head Coaches
Virginia Athletics: Shellenberger and Walsh Recognized at Hoos Choice Awards
Updated ACC Football Transfer Class Rankings: Virginia Ranks Among The Best After Recent Additions