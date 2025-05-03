Virginia Women's Basketball Announces The Signing of Princeton Transfer Tabitha Amanze
The Virginia Cavaliers have announced another transfer addition to the basketball program today.
Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced today (May 3) that Tabitha Amanze (Ogun, Nigeria) will join the program for the 2025-26 season.
“I’m extremely excited about Tabbie,” Agugua-Hamilton said.
“She will be a difference-maker for us at the five position. Tabbie brings length, strength, athleticism, and a level of physicality we’ve lacked in the past. She has some untapped versatility to her game that I’m excited to develop. She’s a high-character kid who values her academics and will ultimately enhance our culture in all facets.”
A 6-4 center, Amanze spent her first three season at Princeton. In that span, the Tigers qualified for the NCAA tournament in all three seasons while capturing a pair of Ivy League championships. Amanze comes off a season in which she averaged six points and four rebounds per game while shooting 53 percent from the field. Her total of 22 blocks in 2024-25 ranked second on the team.
A four-star recruit out of Blair Academy, Amanze was the No. 43 ranked player in the class of 2022 according to ESPN HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings. A 2020 MAPL All-League selection, Amanze led Blair Academy to a pair of State Prep A titles as well as three conference championships.
Recently, Virginia announced the signing of Florida State Transfer Raiane Dias Dos Santos.
I’m excited about the addition of Raiane,” said Agugua-Hamilton.
“I love that she has played in the ACC and has familiarity with the conference. She is a combo guard who will be able to play multiple positions including backup point guard. She is very fast in the open court and has great court vision. She’s a good three-point shooter, but also a savvy finisher in the paint. She can be a pest defensively, which is great. Raiane fits our culture seamlessly as she is a high character, selfless person who just wants to compete and win.”
A 5-9 guard, Dias Dos Santos competed as a redshirt sophomore at Florida State last season. In her lone season as a Seminole, the team advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament as a six seed.
Prior to her arrival at Florida State, Dias Dos Santos excelled at Gulf Coast State in 2023-24. The Sao Paulo, Brazil native averaged 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists on the year. In 33 appearances she scored in double-figures on 21 occasions with four 20-point games.
In 2021, Dias Dos Santos played for Brazil at the U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary. She recorded 19 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots in a Round of 16 game against the Czech Republic.
Additional Links
Former Virginia Defensive End Chico Bennett Signs Rookie Minicamp Deal With Philadelphia Eagles
New USA Today Coaches Rankings Has Tony Eliott Among The ACC's Worst Head Coaches
Virginia Athletics: Shellenberger and Walsh Recognized at Hoos Choice Awards