Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

11 Virginia sports teams will be in action this week for a total of 13 UVA sporting events.

The Virginia women’s soccer team, now ranked No. 1 in the nation, plays its final game of the regular season on Thursday night at No. 3 Florida State in a rematch of last year’s College Cup semifinal.

UVA women’s golf plays in The Landfall Tradition tournament in Wilmington, North Carolina from Friday through Sunday.

Virginia women’s tennis travels to Knoxville this weekend for the Tennessee Invitational.

UVA cross country competes in the ACC Championships at the Notre Dame Golf Course in South Bend on Friday.

The No. 14 Virginia field hockey team plays its regular season finale at No. 10 North Carolina on Friday.

After four straight matches on the road, the UVA volleyball team returns home for a pair of matches at Memorial Gymnasium against Virginia Tech on Friday and Wake Forest on Sunday.

UVA men’s soccer, winners of three of its last five matches, plays its regular season finale on Friday at No. 13 Duke.

After splitting a dual-meet at Cal on October 15th, the Virginia swimming & diving team has its first home meet of the season against Army on Saturday morning.

The Virginia football team looks to extend its four-game winning streak as the Cavaliers head west to Provo to play No. 25 BYU on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 10:15pm, Eastern time.

UVA men’s golf plays in the Daniel Island Invitational in Charleston on Sunday and Monday.

Finally, the Virginia men’s tennis team competes in two separate tournaments starting on Monday. The Hoos will play in the ITF World Tennis Tour in Ithaca, New York and will host the ATP Charlottesville Pro Challenger at Boar’s Head Sports Club. Both events run from November 1st to November 7th.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Thursday, October 28th

7pm: Women’s Soccer at Florida State, Seminole Soccer Complex (Tallahassee, Florida), ACC Network

Friday, October 29th

All day (10/29-10/31): Women’s Golf - The Landfall Tradition, Country Club of Landfall (Wilmington, North Carolina)

All day (10/29-10/31): Women’s Tennis Tennessee Invitational (Knoxville, Tennessee)

10am: Cross Country ACC Championships, Notre Dame Golf Course (South Bend, Indiana)

5pm: Field Hockey vs. North Carolina, UVA Turf Field, ACC Network Extra

7pm: Volleyball vs. Virginia Tech, Memorial Gymnasium, ACC Network Extra

7pm: Men’s Soccer at Duke, Koskinen Stadium (Durham, North Carolina), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, October 30th

10am: Swimming & Diving vs. Army, Aquatic & Fitness Center

10:15pm: Football at BYU, LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, Utah), ESPN2

Sunday, October 31st

All day (10/31-11/1): Men’s Golf Daniel Island Invitational, Daniel Island Club (Charleston, South Carolina)

1pm: Volleyball vs. Wake Forest, Memorial Gymnasium, ACC Network Extra

Monday, November 1st

All day (11/1-11/7): Men’s Tennis ITF World Tennis Tour, Reis Tennis Center (Ithaca, New York)

All day (11/1-11/7): Men’s Tennis ATP Charlottesville Pro Challenger, Boar’s Head Sports Club

