Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

Seven Virginia sports teams will be in action this week for a total of 11 UVA sporting events.

The Virginia field hockey team, now ranked No. 12 in the country, hosts a pair of ranked opponents at the UVA Turf Field this weekend. The Cavaliers will face No. 8 Maryland on Thursday and No. 14 Boston College on Saturday.

No. 2 UVA women’s soccer looks to remain unbeaten in ACC play with two road matches at Boston College on Thursday night and at Syracuse on Sunday afternoon.

UVA men’s tennis will play in the Richmond Invitational from Friday through Sunday. The Virginia women’s tennis team heads to Florence, South Carolina to compete in the ITF World Tennis Tour from Monday through Sunday, October 17th.

Virginia volleyball plays two home ACC matches this weekend against Georgia Tech on Friday and Clemson on Sunday.

The UVA men’s soccer team plays a pair of home matches against Boston College on Friday and Denver on Monday.

Finally, Virginia football plays its second road ACC game in a row at Louisville on Saturday at 3pm.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Thursday, October 7th

4pm: Field Hockey vs. Maryland, UVA Turf Field, ACC Network Extra

7pm: Women’s Soccer at Boston College, Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field (Newton, Massachusetts), ACC Network Extra

Friday, October 8th

All day (through 10/10): Men’s Tennis Richmond Invitational (Richmond, Virginia)

7pm: Volleyball vs. Georgia Tech, Memorial Gymnasium, ACC Network Extra

8pm: Men’s Soccer vs. Boston College, Klockner Stadium, ACC Regional Sports Networks

Saturday, October 9th

1pm: Field Hockey vs. Boston College, UVA Turf Field, ACC Network Extra

3pm: Football at Louisville, Cardinal Stadium (Louisville, Kentucky), ACC Network

Sunday, October 10th

12pm: Women’s Soccer at Syracuse, SU Soccer Stadium, ACC Network Extra

1pm: Volleyball vs. Clemson, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network Extra

Monday, October 11th

All day (through 10/17): Women’s Tennis ITF World Tennis Tour (Florence, South Carolina)

6pm: Men’s Soccer vs. Denver, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network Extra

