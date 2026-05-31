LIVE Updates - Virginia Cavaliers vs Jacksonville State Baseball, Hattiesburg Elimination Game Score

Pregame

Max Stammel is going to get the start for UVA today and here is how Virginia is lining up for today's elimination game vs Jacksonville State:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. C Jake Weatherspoon

6. RF Zach Jackson

7. DH RJ Holmes

8. 1B Sam Harris

9. 3B Noah Murray

Today is going to be fascinating for Virginia, especially if they are able to win and advance to the regional final against Little Rock, where they will need two wins to get to the Super Regionals.

Virginia's offense has been red hot through two games and they are going to get a boost with the return of Eric Becker. Becker was hit by a pitch early in the game against Jacksonville State on Friday and missed yesterday's win over Southern Miss. RJ Holmes has been quite good in filling in for Becker, and having both of them in the lineup today should be strong.

UVA is going to be throwing Max Stammel out there to start the game. Stammel went 1.1 innings yesterday to clinch the win over USM. Chris Pollard said after the win last night that it was going to be a group effort and that they would take it game by game. Ideally, Stammel gives UVA a long enough game and the offense does its job so that they can save arms for the regional final.

Virginia is going to be missing Kyle Johnson today. He was ejected after a two-run home run celebration late in yesterday's game. Holmes is going to be the DH today for UVA.