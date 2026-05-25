Twins vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 25

Both the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins are sitting well below the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the American League Central. The two teams will face each other in a four-game series this week, and if one team is able to win it, they'll take a step forward in catching the Guardians.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's matinee matchup.

Twins vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins -1.5 (+150)

White Sox +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline

Twins -115

White Sox -105

Total

OVER 8.5 (-105)

UNDER 8.5 (-115)

Twins vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Minnesota: Zebby Matthews, RHP (1-1, 1.38 ERA)

Chicago: Anthony Kay, LHP (3-1, 4.27 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 25

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): Chicago Sports Network, Twins.TV Presented by Progressive

Twins record: 26-27

White Sox record: 26-26

Twins vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Anthony Kay OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+117) via Caesars

Anthony Kay has recorded 5+ strikeouts in three of his last four starts. Now, he gets to face a Twins lineup that has a strikeout rate of 21.9% against left-handed pitchers this season. I see no reason why we shouldn't take a shot on him recording at least five strikeouts again this afternoon, especially with his odds set at plus-money.

Twins vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

I can't look past how hot the White Sox offense has been lately. Over the past 30 days, the White Sox rank third in wRC+ at 108. Only the New York Yankees (115) and St. Louis Cardinals (112) have had a better offense in that time frame.

The Twins' offense hasn't been as good, ranking 12th in wRC+ in that same time frame. Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, and while he has a 4.27 ERA, I expect him to have a solid performance against a middling Twins offense.

Give me the White Sox as slight home underdogs.

Pick: White Sox -105 via Caesars

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