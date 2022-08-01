Virginia Basketball Makes Top Five for Four-Star PG Trey Green

Virginia has made the top five for four-star point guard Trey Green out of Branson, Missouri. Green announced his final list of schools on Monday and it included LSU, Xavier, UVA, VCU, and Miami.

This is both good news and bad news for the Cavaliers.

Good news of course because Virginia is in the running for one of the hottest recruits in the class of 2023 and a player who just received an offer from Tony Bennett one week ago on July 25th. Bad news because Green has already set a date for his decision and it's very soon. Green will announce his college commitment on August 6th and, given that he has not taken a visit to UVA, the odds of him committing to the Cavaliers are not very high.

Green took an official visit to Xavier this week and it appears that the Musketeers are the strong favorites to land his commitment on Saturday.

Although slightly undersized at 5'10", Green has quickly become a hot commodity in the class of 2023 as he has displayed limitless range as a three-point shooter as well as impressive playmaking and passing abilities off the dribble. He powered Mokan Elite to the EYBL Peach Jam Championship last week, averaging 16.0 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game and he was named the Peach Jam MVP.

The Link Academy point guard is the No. 2-ranked player in Missouri, the No. 12 point guard in the country, and the No. 98 overall prospect in the class of 2023, per 247Sports. Green had offers from nearly 20 programs, including Cincinnati, Nebraska, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Boston College, and Wichita State - schools that did not make the cut.

Although UVA's chances are low, the Hoos are still in the hunt. And given that the point guard position is Virginia's most serious area of need on the recruiting front, there is no question that Tony Bennett and company are doing all they can to pursue Trey Green. Xavier is the frontrunner, but UVA is certainly the best program in Green's top five, so the Cavaliers can't be counted out quite yet.

Virginia has also made the top lists for four-star wing Jamie Kaiser (Burke, VA), four-star combo guard Freddie Dilione (Raleigh, NC), four-star combo guard Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN), and four-star wing Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA).

The Cavaliers are searching for their second commitment in the class of 2023 to accompany Blake Buchanan, Idaho's No. 1-ranked player, who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd. UVA currently has offers out to nine players in the class of 2023:

SF Jamie Kaiser (Burke, VA)

PF TJ Power (Shrewsbury, MA)

CG Freddie Dilione (Raleigh, NC)

SG Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN)

SF Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA)

CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)

CG Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ)

PG Trey Green (Branson, MO)

SG Davin Cosby (Richmond, VA)

